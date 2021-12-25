For its part, United canceled 201 (10%) of the routes it had planned for Christmas Eve and this Christmas Saturday the figure already reaches 238 (12%).

A United spokeswoman, Maddie King, told Efe this Saturday that the increase in infections by Omicron in the United States is having a “direct impact” on flight crews and the rest of the company’s personnel, who have to stay at home. to recover from the disease and not infect others.

For its part, Delta has attributed the cancellations to Ómicron, but also to the meteorological conditions with snow storms that threaten the western United States, from Washington state to southern California.

However, other airlines such as American and Southwest have assured that their operations are developing normally and have hardly experienced cancellations. Both airlines, however, did have to suspend hundreds of flights at the end of October.

For its part, the German Lufthansa reported on Friday the cancellation of several transatlantic routes during the Christmas holidays due to a “massive increase” in sickness among its pilots, local media collect.

Other internationals such as China Eastern and Air China, as well as Indonesia’s low-cost Lion Air and state-owned Air India also dropped thousands of passengers on the ground on Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to Flight Aware.

A pulse between US leaders and unions

In the United States, behind the cancellations, there is a fight between the managers of the big airlines and the unions.

Anticipating potential problems, lobby group Airlines for America, representing Delta, United and American, sent a letter Thursday to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, To ask you to relax that institution’s guidelines on the isolation period that those who have been exposed to the virus must adhere to. Currently, the CDC advises a 10-day isolation, but Airlines for America wants it to be a maximum of five.

In response, the union of flight attendants, known as AFA, asked Walensky in another letter that the ten days of isolation be maintained and considered that any change in the protocols should be based on science, not on personnel problems. Precisely, personnel problems are not new.

During the pandemic, the big US airlines received public aid of 54,000 million dollars on the condition that they could not fire anyone. However, what they did to save costs was to reduce staff with voluntary redundancies or early retirements, so that when the demand for flights recovered this year, they found that there were not enough employees to cover all routes.

Increase in travelers

While airlines are struggling to maintain their flight plans, the majority of US travelers have continued with their plans to travel this holiday season, as reflected by data from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA). in English).

Specifically, some 2.2 million people passed through US airports on Thursday, just before Christmas Eve, which is almost the same as in 2019 and three times more than last year.The Omicron variant has caused an increase in infections around the world and has caused some European countries, such as Germany, Portugal and Finland, to reimpose restrictions on the leisure and hospitality sectors.