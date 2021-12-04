LaSalud.mx .-Health sector authorities confirm the first positive case of the omicron variant in Mexico.

It’s about a 51-year-old man, of South African origin, businessman and who has full Pfizer-BioNTech scheme. He arrived in our country on November 21 and, six days later, he presented symptoms characteristic of mild COVID-19. He received medical attention at a private hospital in Mexico City on November 29. The antigen test and RT-PCR were positive; During his evaluation in the emergency room, he was stable with saturation of 95%.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, reported through his Twitter account that the patient “He has a mild illness and voluntarily admitted to a private hospital in Mexico City to avoid contagion. Your recovery prognosis is favorable. “

On November 30, the sample was received at InDRE, where it began its analysis with the new protocol established on November 26. Preliminary results are positive for the N2 gene, and it is observed that the sample shows failure in the Gen S target: negative for the S gene, positive for the ORFab gene and positive for the N gene), characteristics of the omicron variant.

So far, the people who had contact with the first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Since last November 26 the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized omicron as “variant of concern”, The Health sector in Mexico updated the genomic surveillance protocols to carry out the intentional search for this variant.

To date, in our country the circulation of the variants of concern, called alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron.

It should be noted that once a new variant is detected in the world, it has already been circulating in different countries, and it is a matter of time to find the cases.

For this reason, the entire population is invited to continue applying sanitary measures to avoid contagion of COVID-19; healthy distance, use of face masks and frequent hand washing, in addition to sheltering and eating healthy in this winter season.

DZ