Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, told Reuters on Friday that although the new omicron variant of the coronavirus appeared to be highly communicable, the correct response was to be prepared, be cautious and not panic.

To what extent should we be concerned?

The WHO has urged countries to increase health care capacity and vaccinate their population to fight the rise in Covid-19 cases. This, caused by the omicron variant, and has affirmed that travel restrictions could buy time, but that by themselves they are not the answer.

“To what extent should we be concerned? We must be prepared and cautious. Don’t panic, because we are in a different situation than a year ago, “Swaminathan said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Although the appearance of the new variant is not welcome, he said that the world was much better prepared. This, given the development of vaccines since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delta still accounts for 99% of infections worldwide

Much is still unknown about omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa last month and has been seen in at least two dozen countries. Parts of Europe were already dealing with a wave of delta-variant infections before it appeared.

“We have to wait, let’s hope it is milder (…). But it’s too early to draw any conclusions about the variant as a whole, ”Swaminathan said of what was known about omicron.

“Delta accounts for 99% of infections worldwide. This variant would have to be more transmissible to overcome and become dominant throughout the world. It is possible, but it is not possible to predict it ”.

The chief scientific officer of the who He said the omicron variant appeared to be causing three times more infections than previously experienced in South Africa, meaning that it “appears to be able to overcome some of the natural immunity from the previous infection.”

Vaccines seem to have some effect

“The fact that they are not getting sick … means that vaccines continue to provide protection and we hope they continue to do so,” Swaminathan said.

Asked about the need for annual boosters of the vaccine, she said that “WHO is preparing for all scenarios”, which could include an additional dose, especially among some age groups or vulnerable sectors of the population, or a modified vaccine.

“Natural infection acts as a booster,” he said, adding that although the new variant “could have originated in a country where there is not a large number of genome sequences,” its origin was not known.

“We may never know,” Swaminathan said.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”