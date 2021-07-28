07-28-2021 The Spanish Jaime Canalejo and Javier García DEPORTES FEDEREMO



MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Spanish Jaime Canalejo and Javier García have qualified this Wednesday for the final of the ‘two without a helmsman’ at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after achieving third position in their semifinal in a very tight final with the Australian tandem.

Canalejo and García, who have already secured the Olympic diploma thanks to their passage to the final, stopped the clock at 6: 16.25, only beaten in their series by Romania (6: 13.51) and Denmark (6: 14.88). New Zealand, world record holder of the distance, was left out of the final.

In the second series the duos of Croatia (6: 15.63), Serbia (6: 17.47) and Canada (6: 19.15) qualified. In this way, the six finalist couples – and the Spaniards with the fourth best time – will fight for the medals this Thursday in the final of the ‘two without a helmsman’ starting at 2:18 am (Spanish time).