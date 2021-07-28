MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)
The Spanish Jaime Canalejo and Javier García have qualified this Wednesday for the final of the ‘two without a helmsman’ at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after achieving third position in their semifinal in a very tight final with the Australian tandem.
Canalejo and García, who have already secured the Olympic diploma thanks to their passage to the final, stopped the clock at 6: 16.25, only beaten in their series by Romania (6: 13.51) and Denmark (6: 14.88). New Zealand, world record holder of the distance, was left out of the final.
In the second series the duos of Croatia (6: 15.63), Serbia (6: 17.47) and Canada (6: 19.15) qualified. In this way, the six finalist couples – and the Spaniards with the fourth best time – will fight for the medals this Thursday in the final of the ‘two without a helmsman’ starting at 2:18 am (Spanish time).