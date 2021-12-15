The Indie World that was broadcast today has served to confirm the release date of certain video games, which has allowed us to know when exactly will it arrive OlliOlli World, the new installment in the series developed by Roll7 and which now also belongs to the Private Division after the acquisition of the first study that it carried out last month.

All those willing to demonstrate their skill with the skateboard will be able to travel to Radlandia from February 8, 2022. In this place full of circuits of the most varied, we will find challenges that will put our skills to the test in order to obtain rewards and be able to fully customize our character with all kinds of items.

Based on overcoming challenges, we will defeat numerous champions in the search for Gnarvana. However, not everything will remain in story mode, since one of its modes will allow us create the routes we want to share them later with other people, which will cause there to be an infinity of unique levels ready to be overcome with more than a hundred movements to master.

Despite being announced at the Nintendo event, OlliOlli World It will be cross-platform. This means that in a couple of months it will be available in digital format for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.