Oliver Solberg faces challenging 2022 WRC campaign. After making his debut at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé this year and showing off his enormous talent, The young Swedish driver lives the transition to the hybrid era of the contest as part of the official line-up of Hyundai Motorsport in the queen class. In his first campaign in the structure in absolute terms, Solberg will share the third unit of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 with the Spanish Dani Sordo, being in charge of being at the wheel of this vehicle in at least the first three rounds of the championship. With everything, Solberg had yet to finish shaping his 2022 program with the choice of his co-pilot., of the companion who will accompany you in the ‘seat of fear’.

Although Solberg had a brilliant 2021 season, jumping from World Rally Car to Hyundai’s ‘Rally2’ with excellent performance in both vehicles, the truth is that it was also a complicated year at the level of co-drivers. Oliver Solberg started the season with Aaron Johnston at his right hand, but had to turn to Sebastian Marshall in a timely manner at the Arctic Rally. After breaking the relationship with Johnston, the young Swedish driver decided to bet on Craig Drew to compete in Finland and Catalonia. With everything, Oliver Solberg joined forces with Elliot Edmondson ahead of the Monza Rally, last appointment of the season. A movement that foreshadowed the denouement that has finally occurred, since Elliot Edmondson will be Oliver Solberg’s co-driver in 2022.

Regarding this new ‘dancing’ couple, Oliver solberg acknowledges that the connection with Elliott Edmondson, Gus Greensmith’s former co-driver, was immediate at the Monza Rally: «From the first moment with Elliott I had the feeling that things were going to work out well together.. He is a super professional co-driver, very calm and very good in the car. Monza was not an easy rally to compete together for the first time. We had to change the notes and it was really complicated by the changes in the grip and the different different settings we used. We fit very well together almost immediately, so I had no doubt that Elliott had to be my co-pilot on the WRC in 2022. We made a great start together and now we can build on that. It’s great to have Elliott by my side».