Oliver Solberg is one of the great pearls of the WRC. Hyundai Motorsport knows this and has given the young Swedish driver a place in its driver line-up for the 2022 season. He will be at the controls of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1, a vehicle in which he will alternate with Dani Sordo as a complement to Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak, drivers who will fight for the World Rally Championship full time. In fact, Hyundai has already confirmed that Solberg will be in the team’s third ‘Rally1’ at Rally Monte-Carlo, validating Petter Solberg’s son’s own statements in which he assured a local media that I was going to compete both in the ‘Monte’ and in Sweden in the new top class of the WRC.

With everything, It seems that Oliver Solberg’s start to the season will be even more intense since the Swedish pilot is also running to compete in the Rally Croatia. Thus, Oliver would be at the controls of a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in the first three rounds of the championship, driving the brand’s new hybrid vehicle in the mixed conditions of the ‘Monte’, in the snow and ice of Sweden and on the asphalt of Croatia. Dani Sordo himself has also dropped that he did not expect to drive the new Hyundai car until the first gravel test of the season, which takes place between May 19 and 22 in Portugal. Despite Sordo’s asphalt specialist status, it seems that the Cantabrian will not be in Croatia.

Dani Sordo himself recognizes that his role in this first half of the season will be to support Oliver Solberg. The Cantabrian’s goals include helping the young Swedish rider in these early stages of his sporting career at the highest level while completing a partial program that may be smaller than in previous seasons: «I think I’ll start the season by spending time working on the car. Everyone will be focused on Oliver, so I’m going to try to help him and prepare everything we can for you to offer us the best of your returns. For now I think I’m going to do about four rallies, something like that. Later we will see if I finally do any more or other circumstances arise, I don’t know. We have not yet defined what we will do next year at the moment ».