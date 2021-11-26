On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Olimpia Coral Melo, who promoted a law to sanction those who disseminate private images without authorization, advocated in the Chamber of Deputies for the decriminalization of abortion throughout the country.

“To have conscience is to put your belief aside and speak for rights, it is to question the power of private property over the body of women. My green scarf does not force you to abort, your blue scarf does force me to give birth. Mine is an option, yours is torture. (…) We want the decriminalization of abortion so that women do not die, we want the decriminalization of abortion so that they do not go to jail for having an abortion, ”he said.

By participating in today’s solemn session in the Chamber of Deputies, the activist also called for comprehensive sexual education and to generate a contraceptive policy that does not “screw up” health.

In addition, he pointed out that women have done everything to decriminalize abortion: “they have begged Congress so much that even remembering everything they have done to get their attention hurts.”

From the plenary session of the legislative chamber, Olimpia Coral demanded that the deputies not understand what it means not to decriminalize abortion, since she said that the women who die when their pregnancy is interrupted are poor women: “the rest live because they pay, even in hiding , for an abortion with better conditions; The indigenous, the elderly, the precarious die ”.

In addition, she asked lawmakers not to use the feminist cause as political booty.

“We are not hysterical, we are historical (…) Let’s fight until it is no longer necessary to do so,” he said.

In turn, Nadine Flora Gasman Silverman, president of the National Women’s Institute (Inmujeres), said that they are working on an agenda with actions to prevent violence against women from a perspective of social justice and human rights, which is the brand the so-called Fourth Transformation.

