There are several innovations that we have seen in a few months in the field of displays. From the ProMotion in the iPhone 13 Pro to the arrival of mini-LED screens in the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Rumors, however, indicate that there are still many things to see, so let’s go over them.

Different technologies until we reach the micro-LED

The first rumor about new screen technologies comes from a Korean forum. Share on Twitter by FronTron, Apple is claimed to be testing Samsung panels for iPad mini with support for ProMotion. The truth is that the source of this rumor leads us to take it quite skeptically, but we cannot rule it out completely either.

The arrival of ProMotion to new iPads beyond the current iPad Pro is something that has already been rumored in the past. While Apple makes changes in the way the screen is refreshed, going from portrait to landscape mode, which, by the way, causes the “jelly” effect on the iPad, it is feasible to think that changes are brewing in a new generation.

Let us remember that this jelly effect is something natural in LCD screens and that it is practically negligible, which does not mean that a screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz will eliminate this effect completely.

The price of large OLED panels is still an impediment.

Now let’s change screen technology to talk about OLED. According to several sources Apple would be working on that this technology comes to new MacBook Pros, although this arrival has been delayed recently. As published by The Elec initially and later confirmed by Nikkei Asia, the company would have postponed the arrival of OLED screens to the Mac due to the difficulty of manufacturing panels of the necessary size.





“Medium OLED panels for tablets and laptops, in particular, pose a greater manufacturing challenge than small panels for smartphones. The limited scale of production has contributed to the higher costs of such displays.”

“Meanwhile, mini-LED displays share many of the same components as mass-produced conventional LCD displays, keeping costs low, while achieving image performance close to that of OLED displays.”

“Mini-LED displays also have better brightness. Both the latest MacBook Pro and iPad Pro have brightness levels of up to 1,600 nits, which is more than 30% higher than the OLED-equipped iPhone 13 Pro.”

A long way to go to the micro-LED.

Finally we have to talk about the micro-LED. A technology that Ming-Chi Kuo predicted for 2023 or 2024 and about which we do not know anything new for now. While we hope, as noted by Nikkei Asia, that Apple will continue with its plans to reach micro-LED technology, everything seems to indicate that there are many years left for us to see it in a product.

It is clear that we still have a lot to see in terms of screens. Micro-LED technology is considered the milestone to be achieved, but, as we advance in this goal, there are several alternatives, all with their advantages and disadvantages, which represent a gradual evolution. For now we are getting into the mini-LED on both the iPad and the Mac while the iPhones stay on the OLED. We’ll see what the rumors tell us in a few months.

Images | Bernard Hermant and Guillaume TECHER