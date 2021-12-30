LG has presented the OLED EX panels that will be an alternative to the Mini LED and stand out for their brightness, as well as being much thinner.

LG continues to give us a good number of news this year before a CES 2022 that is announced full of casualties. In recent days he has presented televisions and screens of all kinds and the latest news in this regard is his new generation of OLED panels which he has dubbed OLED EX.

The tagline EX that joins OLED comes from the words evolution and experience, as explained by LG, and the first thing they have advanced is that this panel is up to 30% brighter “compared to conventional OLED displays“, as published in 9to5Mac.

To achieve this shine, deuterium compounds that they get that diodes emit more powerful light that leaves in little the 600 nits that normal OLED panels usually have, although it has not been clarified how much progress would be made.

This technology, which seems to want to compete with Mini LEDs, also has an optimized color precision that avoids the distortion that some OLED panels sometimes suffer.

It has also been announced that the thickness of these new panels is 30% thinner than normal OLEDs. This aspect is vitally important because it allows a focus beyond televisions that will broaden your marketing. It can be added to mobile phones or tablets, for example.

It is clear that LG does not want to miss the market train and it is forced to announce its own technology that will put them back in the lead in terms of panels before the advance of the different models that are becoming popular, such as the Micro LED and Mini LED.

Anyway, as with other news that LG has announced in recent times, there is no scheduled date for its landing on the market. Moreover, on this occasion it has been commented that the OLED EX panels will reach our hands in “a few years“.