MADRID, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Deputy Secretary for Participation of the Popular Party (PP), Jaime de Olano, assured this Friday that the labor reform agreed between the Executive and the social agents “will not help to generate more employment” and neither will it “provide a solution to the market problems “.

In an interview on TVE, collected by Europa Press, the ‘popular’ leader has criticized what he considers an agreement in which “there has been no consensus”, recalling that although the employer has signed the “businessmen of Madrid, the Catalans and also some important association of freelancers and farmers have shown their rejection “of the pact.

Olano has expressed himself in this way after the Executive, after months of intense negotiations and marathon meetings in recent days, reached an agreement with social agents that the Ministry of Labor described as “historic.”

In his opinion, it is not a question of “giving opportunities” to the labor reform proposed by the Government, “but of assessing whether this counter-reform is positive for the Spanish labor market”, especially if it “attacks what it needs” at this time. .

THE 2012 LABOR REFORM “WORKED VERY WELL”

In his view, the market needs “greater flexibility” to allow companies to be “more competitive” and to “generate more employment.” Something that, according to Olano, this labor reform will not achieve, which will still wait to “see the fine print.”

Along these lines, Olano has criticized the change in the “name of the contracts” to say that the “temporary contracts are now called fixed and discontinuous,” accounting for “as indefinite.” “That is not solving the problem of the worker who will work for a few months and the rest of the year will not be able to do it,” he added.

Thus, the deputy secretary of the PP has vindicated the labor reform approved by the government of Mariano Rajoy and that, he has defended, “worked very well.” All this in contrast to a proposal, that of the Executive, which “does not attack the real problem of the Spanish economy.”

“We are going to end 2022 with an unemployment rate the same as when we ended 2019. It is very harmful and we cannot allow ourselves to face the biggest problem in our country (the unemployment rate), which is the highest in the European Union, we have to assess government policies negatively, “he insisted.