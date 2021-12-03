The cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin has announced that Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will join the platform’s brand advisory council in its goal of attracting more women to cryptocurrencies.

In an announcement Thursday, Okcoin said that in addition to hiring Zuckerberg, the exchange would commit $ 1 million in an attempt to reach a 50% female user base by 2025. Zuckerberg was Facebook’s former director of market development and spokesperson until she resigned in 2011, going on to found her own social media firm in addition to founding the Zuckerberg Institute, a program aimed at educating business leaders, entrepreneurs, and students.

“Cryptocurrencies and this new era of wealth creation should be open to everyone”, said Zuckerberg in a video promoting his move to the crypto exchange. “I have joined Okcoin’s advisory board to support that mission and attract more women to the world of cryptocurrencies.”

Had so much fun filming this video (complete with a cameo from my toddler) and over the moon to be working with @Okcoin to get more women into the crypto space https://t.co/FtURPcFcSt – Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) December 2, 2021

I have had a lot of fun shooting this video (with a cameo from my young son) and I am delighted to be working with Okcoin to attract more women to the crypto space.

With the hiring of Zuckerberg, Okcoin will have many women in key leadership positions at the exchange, including the CEO. Hong Fang, as well as the head of content and brand Mandy Campbell. Fang told Cointelegraph last year that The cryptocurrency exchange had seen a significant influx of women in 2020, with 50% of female users to the platform in the first quarter being new.

“Historically, women and other marginalized groups have been left out of the traditional financial system,” Fang said about the USD 1 million commitment. “Cryptocurrency is flipping this norm through the wealth creation opportunities created by decentralized finance, but we are still seeing less adoption among women.”

Founded in 2013, Okcoin is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and has been constantly expanding to serve clients in more than 190 countries. Although its headquarters are in the United States, the exchange obtained regulatory approval to operate in Malta and the Netherlands in July.

Keep reading: