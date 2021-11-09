The stolen oil is processed in clandestine refineries and turned into a rudimentary gasoline known as “pategrillo” – named for its green color – that is used in the production of cocaine, police and analysts said.

The ‘Otoniel’ clan is linked to five mafias in the world: Colombian police

Colombian criminal gangs also ship the artisanal fuel to Venezuela, which suffers from a chronic shortage amid a long-lasting economic collapse, sources revealed.

The move is a reversal of historical trends, when gasoline was smuggled into Colombia from the neighboring OPEC member country.

“Now it is reversing,” Yessica Prieto, director of projects and investigations at the Colombian energy defense group Crudo Transparente, told Reuters.

“The Colombian mafias or illegal groups are the ones who are stealing Colombian crude, they are refining it in an illegal way, obviously artisanal, and it passes on the border into Venezuela,” he said.

Theft of crude oil, gasoline and diesel, on the rise

An average of 3,299 barrels of oil per day were stolen in Colombia in the first half of this year, compared to 1,796 barrels per day in all of 2016, according to Cenit, a subsidiary of Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol.

Compared to 2020, when an average of 2,744 barrels of crude were stolen per day, oil theft in Colombia increased by a fifth during the first half of this year.