ReutersExecutives in the U.S. oil and gas industry forecast increased production and drilling activity in 2022 as barrel prices rise, but say they face much higher costs, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Bank. of the Dallas Federal Reserve.

About 49% of executives surveyed said they aim to expand production in 2022, while 15% said their main focus would be to maintain existing pumping levels and 13% plan to focus on reducing debt.

The six-month outlook remained higher, but the index fell to 53.2 from 58.9 the previous quarter.

Executives at publicly traded oil companies have said they largely plan to keep production flat or expand it at low single-digit percentage rates next year, in order to focus on improving returns for shareholders.

Oil prices in the United States rose 1.2% on Wednesday to about $ 76.88 a barrel. The WTI contract has gained 60% since the beginning of the year, as demand for oil and motor fuels is improving following the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The input cost index among service companies hit a record in the survey, rising to 69.8 from 60.8 last quarter.

Oil service companies reported higher costs during the fourth quarter, and leasing operating expenses rose to 42 from 29.4 during the quarter, also the highest reading since the Federal Reserve began taking the survey five years ago.

“Strong supply chain disruption and associated inflation have the potential to delay and impact drilling and processing activity in 2022,” commented one executive. Others said it has been difficult to find highly skilled workers.

Respondents anticipate, on average, that oil prices will hit $ 75 a barrel next December, and Henry Hub natural gas prices will hit $ 4.06 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), both close to current prices.

