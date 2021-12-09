For AB InBev these were their three winning bets of the year. For Ogilvy, which last year was recognized as a Transformative Agency for Expansion, there was a fourth campaign that gave it a bronze and it is Mazda versus Mazda. What is innovative, according to Hernández, is that together with the automaker they managed to create an immersive driving experience for a younger consumer. Through a strategy of gaming, Mazda was able to offer more than 1,000 hours of driving with the use of a video game, a until then different resource for the brand.

“Just as the pandemic came, tomorrow it will be something else and as an agency you have to experiment, ultra specialize and move to respond. [En la industria] We still see brands that are not losing their budget, but there it goes. The challenges will continue ”, points out the directive. For now, Ogilvy’s goal for 2022 is to have an internal restructuring and organize itself into five business divisions that allow it to continue growing in the advertising game: consulting, brand experiences, PR and social influence, health and wellness and ABC (Advertising, Branded , Content).

Another objective is to continue being a recognized agency in different rankings and advertising contests, in addition to serving as a growth platform for its 197 collaborators and clients from various sectors.

“The competition is getting tougher, but we remain strong by teaming up with clients who trust the agency. The Effies, in particular, are increasingly relevant to gain confidence and are even part of the KPIs that they ask of us, because there you see the business results we deliver “, he mentions.

After Ogilvy, the agencies that earned the most Effie were Montalvo, who took home three bronzes and one gold; VMLY & R, which was awarded two silver and one bronze, Terán TBWA, which won two bronze and one silver; Archer Troy, with two golds and a bronze; McCann and (anonymous), who obtained a silver and a bronze; Slap Global and Media Monks, with two silvers; Publicis, which was awarded one gold and one silver and Saatchi & Saatchi, which received one gold and one bronze.

The rest of the metals delivered in 14 categories were distributed between the agencies Leo Burnett, We Believers, Rock the agency, Isobar, Top Design, GUT México, Pico Love, Ache, KTBO, Catorce Días, Reality Kraft, Brands People, BBDO, Beker, AnyGivenDay, Alchemy, M22 Mission and the advertiser PepsiCo.

No Big Effie this year

Unlike previous editions, this year a Great Effie was not awarded, for lack of results that warrant having an award of this magnitude. “After many discussions, and understanding that we must keep the bar high, maintain the quality of the contest and not give prizes as an obligation, we agreed that the winner of the Great Effie must be a case that inspires, that shows a long way, that has obtained exceptional results, “said Manuel Bravo, president of the Effie Mexico 2021 Jury.

“Based on that, the Advisory Council unanimously decided not to award a Grand Effie this year. We are sure that it is one more sign of how the market has changed, how audiences have been transformed, and it is an incentive for all stakeholders. that we are in the industry of continuing to push innovation, effectiveness and, above all, continuous search for business results with solid support, “continued the president and CEO of Bayer de México.

For López, today stay in the shortlists or receiving an Effie is already an important achievement for brands and agencies, since the campaigns that the jury analyzed and that were presented during this year’s gala were executed from January 1 to December 31, 2020; In other words, at a time that implied great challenges for the sector and for the world in general.

“Despite the situation, there was a growth of more than 30% of participation in the contest compared to last year. This time we find an industry that is undergoing a major transformation process. Communication, knowledge and data are no longer enough if there is no human centric in the marketing strategy. Communication also stopped being omnichannel, now it is transversal ”, says López.

Claudio Flores concludes that the challenge that comes next year for agencies and brands is that consumers demand brands with a purpose that are involved in social issues and that contribute with a positive impact on the environment. In that sense, a winning campaign, he points out, must have four elements: insights, strategy, creativity and results.