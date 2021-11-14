Sébastien Ogier is living his final weeks as a full-time WRC driver. The Frenchman is determined to try his luck in the resistance, following in some way in the footsteps of the one who was his reference and rival, Sebastien loeb. The Alsatian pilot lived a very similar moment in his career when in 2012 he decided to stop competing full time in the World Rally Championship and ventured to compete in the FIA ​​GT in 2013. The next two seasons he was part of the official Citroën project in the WTCC, a championship in which he achieved up to six victories and nineteen podiums.

Although the paths of Ogier and Loeb have had common patterns with the normal time difference of two pilots of two different generations, the paths of the two WRC dominators in the 21st century seem closer than ever. In fact, Sébastien Ogier will have a partial program in 2022 with the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 while looking for other challenges away from the WRC with the aim of being part of the hybrid era of the World Rally Championship. For its part, Sébastien Loeb is close to signing for M-Sport to live this same experience with the Ford Puma Rally1. In both cases, the ‘Seb’ partial programs will be focused on the asphalt.

Maybe that’s why Sébastien Ogier is the most reputable voice that exists when assessing the possible return of Sébastien Loeb to the WRC: ‘I don’t think you need any advice to work with Malcolm Wilson. You will enjoy it as much as I did. They were close to working together in the past and it didn’t happen.. Competing against him has been an important part of my career, even if it hasn’t been straightforward for a long time. For sure, if he comes back, there will be some situation where we will fight each other. His comeback would be good for the WRC. As long as you have competitive drivers and champions together it enhances the show.