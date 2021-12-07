Official! We will have solo series of The Penguin with Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell has joined the solo series The Penguin, spin-off of The Batman, which will arrive through digital platforms

The Gotham City underworld will host one of its most intriguing and Machiavellian representatives when The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, stars in his solo series, once he has debuted in The Batman.

The site Variety confirmed that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics have begun development of the series The Penguin, with Colin Farell in the title role, in a project that will be a spin-off of The Batman.

For this series the writer Lauren LeFranc will be in charge of developing the story, with Matt Reeves, director of The Batman as executive producer.

Colin Farrel joins actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito and Robin Lord Taylor, who have played the role of Oswald Cobblepott, both in film and on television,

Farrell will be the second actor to bring the villain to both film and television, the first was Burgess Meredith, who played the role of The Penguin first in the 1965 series and later in the film released in 1966.

“It is exciting to be part of that universe and there are only certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things… His creation, the aesthetics of the character, has been fun and I’m really excited to go back and explore it. “

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, while Andy Serkis will be Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Source: Variety

