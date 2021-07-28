The next Predator film is about to begin production. Thus, on the eve of it, details were advanced, such as the title.

One of the most famous science fiction sagas of all time tells the story of a murderous alien who reaches the Earth… Does it sound familiar? Its original name is Yautja, although it may still not be family. However, no problem, it is Predator, a franchise that reached the peak of recognition in the last century.

The best actors, directors, and movie studios in history took over some part of this franchise, so it never seems to go out of style. In the 80 ′ and 90 ′ the first two films were released, the first being starring the incomparable Arnold schwarzenegger.

Then, in the early 2000s, two tapes were produced that recounted the war between said space being and another, Alien, giving rise to Alien vs. Predator, as one of the most epic crossovers in existence.

However, the brand still continues and John davis Y John fox, who recently carried out Jungle cruise to Disney, they are developing one more reboot. With them will be Dan Trachtenberg, who will be the director.

The producers revealed that the title of the new release will be Skull. In addition, they talked about what the project will be, which will have a female protagonist.

“It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It is the ingenuity of a human being who does not give up, who is capable of observing and interpreting, basically being able to defeat a stronger, more powerful and well-armed force ”, he claimed.

On the other hand, they increased the expectation by placing it in the ranking of the saga. “I think it will be the second best, or the first… or it may be the same as the first. Truth?” I feel like the first one was a wonderful and interesting movie and I know what worked about it. I feel like we never go back there again. We ended up in different places. I think this is an add-on worthy of the first. . It’s going to be so good ”, they concluded.

More details of the production are expected to be released in the coming months.

Source: Collider