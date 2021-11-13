Official: The new Predator changes its name and will reach these services

The panorama of streaming services is wide and more and more players are added with exclusives, so that whoever wants to see the IPs of Fox You have to go to Star + to see what’s new and that’s exactly what fans of Predator.

The last time we saw the intergalactic hunter was in 2018 with The predator, a film that against all odds (was directed and co-written by Shane Black – responsible for the script for Deadly weapon, director of Two dangerous guys and actor of the original Predator 1987), resulted in a stumbled product without a defined tone and whose storyline spans multiple arcs without cohesion.

But for months it has been circulating that Disney, owner of Fox, is preparing a new Predator with which the intention is to adjust to the tone of the first installment that starred Arnold schwarzenegger.

It was also known that this new tape would not have the ‘Predator’ in the name and that it would be called Skulls, alluding to the way the alien preserves the skulls of its prey as trophies.

But now, within the framework of Disney Plus Day it was reported that the official title of the film will be Prey and that will be located in 1719 somewhere in America.

Amber midthunder will give life to Naru, a Comanche woman who must protect his tribe from a Predator, presumably the first to come to Earth to hunt.

Another announcement was that the film will premiere sometime in 2022 on Hulu in the United States and in Star + in international territories.

Genre film enthusiasts are confident that this will be the film that the franchise is sorely missing, as it will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, director of Cloverfield Avenue 10 -a wonderful 2016 film that mixed psychological thriller with science fiction elements- and responsible for episodes of Black mirror and The Boys.