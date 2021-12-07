Official synopsis for the sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

We know there will be a sequel to The Texas Massacre but we hadn’t received any information about it in months. Things finally changed today, as Netflix has given us the official synopsis of this future feature film and here we share it with you.

Netflix describes this movie as follows:

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson) are heading to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business. But his dream soon turns into a nightmare when they accidentally disturb the home of Leatherface, a degenerate serial killer whose bloody legacy continues to terrorize the citizens of the area – including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre. who now seeks revenge. “

As you can see, the original character of Sally will be back and now looking for revenge. Outside of this, we still don’t have many details about it, but hopefully that will change in the coming weeks.

In fact, a few months ago the rumor also began to circulate that someone would already be adapting this franchise to the world of video games and here you can learn more details about it.

The sequel to The Texas Massacre will premiere in Netflix the February 18, 2022.

Via: ComicBook