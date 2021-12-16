The last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended the 2021 season with a controversial end to the party that has generated multiple criticisms and deep discomfort in Mercedes-AMG F1.

The events that occurred last Sunday in Yas Marina and the subsequent criticism mainly directed at the race director and the FIA ​​safety delegate, Michael Masi, have forced the legislature to react through an official statement.

In it, the federative state admits the controversy generated and the need to establish an investigation into what happened with the aim that the errors committed do not occur again, not only in regard to the Formula 1 respect but in relation to all FIA categories.

“The situation tarnishes the image of the championship and the due celebration of the titles of Verstappen and Mercedes”

The still president, Jean Todt, will leave his position in the FIA the next day 18 and it is expected that his successor (Graham Stoker or Mohammed Ben Sulayem) will act in relation to the permanence of Michael Masi in the position or the modification of the race management system to make it more efficient and consistent.

Official statement from the FIA

The world watched each race with great anticipation, knowing that in the end there could only be one winner. In this sense, many praised Max Verstappen for his victory and to Lewis Hamilton for his remarkable performance and sportsmanship after the season-ending event.

The 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has sparked a large number of reactions from the F1 community and motor sport in general, as well as the public. The primary responsibility of the FIA ​​at any event is to ensure the safety of all those involved and the integrity of the sport.

The circumstances surrounding the use of the Safety Car Following the Nicholas Latifi driver incident, and related communications between the FIA ​​race management team and Formula 1 teams, have generated notable misunderstandings and significant reactions from Formula 1 teams, drivers and fans, an argument that is currently tarnishing the image of the championship and the due celebration of the first World Drivers Championship title won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive World Constructors Championship title won by Mercedes.

The video of the two moments that gave Verstappen the World Cup Read news

Following the presentation of a report on the sequence of events that took place after the incident on lap 53 of the Grand Prix and in a constant drive for improvement, the President of the FIA ​​proposed to the World Motor Sport Council that it take place a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties.

This matter will be discussed and addressed with all teams and drivers to draw lessons from this situation and the clarity that will be provided to participants, media and fans on the current regulations for preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of pilots and officers. Not only Formula 1 can benefit from this analysis, but also, in general, all other FIA circuit championships.

Following that presentation and extensive debate, the World Council has decided to unanimously support the President’s proposal. Therefore, the FIA ​​will do everything possible to get this in place within the governance of Formula 1 and will propose to the Formula 1 Commission to give a clear mandate for study and proposal to the Sports Advisory Committee, with the support of Formula 1 drivers, so that any significant feedback and conclusions identified is done before the start of the 2022 season.