It has been more than two years since Huawei officially presented the Watch GT2, a smartwatch that boasted great autonomy and a very attractive design. It was last October, when the Chinese company finally announced its successor, the Watch GT3, which has HarmonyOS 2.1 and introduces some improvements to the sensors and the battery.

Now, the Huawei Watch GT3 lands in our country and does so boasting of an autonomy that can reach two weeks. In addition, it includes more than 100 sports modes and monitors both heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). Let’s see when and at what price it will be available in Spain.

Price and availability of the Huawei Watch GT3

The Huawei Watch GT3 is already on sale on the company’s official website with a Huawei FreeBuds 4 as a gift. You can find it in two box sizes (42 and 46 mm) and with the strap of different materials and colors. Their prices are as follows:

Packed with sensors to measure it all

The Huawei Watch GT3 sports an AMOLED screen with 466 x 466 pixels of resolution that in the 42 mm version measures 1.32 inches and in the 46 mm it goes up to 1.43 inches. Inside, the new TruSeen 5.0 Plus heart rate sensor from Huawei, capable of making SpO2 measurements to evaluate our daily physical activity.

It includes 100 sport modes and dual band GNSS with support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS. In addition, the Huawei Watch GT3 has 4 GB of internal storage, it is water resistant up to 5 ATM of pressure and a 455 mAh battery with wireless charging. It comes with the Harmony OS, so it is compatible with Android and iOS phones.

Huawei Watch GT3 data sheet