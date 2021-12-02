The flood of Huawei wearables continues in our country: upon the arrival of the Huawei Watch GT3 and the launch of the Huawei Watch Fit New, the Chinese company now adds a new smartwatch in a smaller format. It is the Huawei Watch Fit Mini, a smartwatch with a rectangular screen, heart rate monitor and oximeter.

This new device, straddling a bracelet and a watch, now lands in Spain with a price of less than 100 euros. In return, he promises autonomy of up to two weeks and boasts an elegant design in three different colors.

Price and availability of the Huawei Watch Fit Mini

The new Huawei Watch Fit Mini is already on sale in the Huawei online store in three different finishes: Frosty White leather (white), Mocha Brown leather (brown) and Midsummer Purple rubber (mauve). Have a official price of 99 euros, but, as an introductory offer, it will be reduced to 79 euros for the entire month of December.

Small in size, complete in features

The first thing that stands out about this device is its 1.47-inch AMOLED screen, which offers a resolution of 196 x 368 pixels and maintains the rectangular format of the Huawei Watch Fit range. It supports immersions in water up to 5 ATM of pressure and lasts up to 14 days with medium use (up to 10 days with intensive use).

Among other functions, it is capable of recording blood oxygen saturation, heart rate and physical activity (includes 96 indoor and outdoor exercise modes). It also allows you to control the quality of sleep, stress and menstrual period.

In addition, it has more than 300 spheres to customize, allows you to control music playback from your wrist and displays mobile notifications and incoming calls. It is compatible with Android 6.0 and higher mobiles, or with iOS 9 and higher.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini data sheet