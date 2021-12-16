After several days of silence, Mercedes has finally given signs of life to make public that it has decided not to appeal the decision of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix stewards, although it expresses its deep dissatisfaction with Michael Masi.

It took four days, but finally Mercedes has issued a statement in which it expresses its feelings about what happened in the past Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen was declared the winner after a controversial performance by race director Michael Masi.

After filing two protests, Mercedes saw how the sports commissioners rejected any modification in the result, a situation after which the Anglo-German team expressed its intention to appeal. Shortly before the 96-hour deadline to formalize said appeal, Mercedes has confirmed that it will not go ahead and accept the result, although it strongly expresses its dissatisfaction with what happened.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Statement

Dear Formula 1 fans and community:

We left Abu Dhabi without giving credit to what we had just witnessed. Of course, it’s part of the game to lose a race, but it’s something different when you lose faith in racing.

Together with Lewis, we have carefully deliberated on how to respond to events at the end of the Formula 1 season. We have always been guided by our love of the sport and we believe that all competitions should be won on merit. In the Sunday race many felt, including us, that the way things unfolded was not right.

The reason we protested the result of Sunday’s race was because the safety car regulations were enforced in a new way that affected the outcome of the race, after Lewis had been in the lead and on his way to winning the World Championship.

We appeal for the sake of sporting fairness, and have since had a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors are aware of the rules under which they are competing and how they will be enforced. We therefore welcome the FIA’s decision to install a commission to thoroughly analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1. We also appreciate that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 for every team and every fan who loves the sport as much as we do. We hold the FIA ​​responsible for this process and hereby we withdraw our appeal.

To Max Verstappen and Red Bull RacingWe would like to express our sincere respect for your accomplishments this season. You made this Formula 1 Championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to facing you on the track next season.

And finally, although this Drivers’ Championship did not end as we expected, we could not be more proud of our team.

Lewis, you are the best driver in the history of Formula 1 and you have squeezed every turn of this incredible season. You are an impeccable athlete on and off the court and delivered an impeccable performance. As a pure competitor and role model for millions of people around the world, we celebrate.

Valtteri, you have been such an important part of this team, winning five Constructors’ Championships in five seasons. Thank you for your remarkable contribution to our motorsports history. Kiitos, Valtteri.

Finally, to each of the skilled and passionate women and men of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at Brackley and High Performance Powertrains at Brixworth: You have written a historic chapter in the history of the Silver Arrows by winning the eighth Constructors’ Championship. consecutive. This is an unprecedented achievement. In simple words: it is amazing. You are wonderful.