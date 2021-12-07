Official! Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Shang-Chi 2 and a series for Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi will continue to teach martial arts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton to return to directing Shang-Chi 2 and a Marvel Studios series



The adventures of Shang-Chi in the MCU will continue, proof of this is that the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already in development.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an agreement with Marvel Studios to make both the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as a series that will arrive on the Disney + platform, produced by La Casa de las Ideas.

In September 2021, Marvel Studios premiered Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which grossed more than $ 300 million at the box office, a figure higher than estimated, since in some international markets cinemas are not available. have opened, as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Shang-Chi 2 will be one of the more than 30 projects that Marvel Studios develops for film and television, among which are also the debuts of Blade and Fantastic Four, films that do not yet have an official release date.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past that he believed to have left behind when he is caught up in the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton, this new adventure from Marvel Studios is now available on digital platforms.

Source: Deadline

Shang-Chi arrives with his great power to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The greatest warrior in the Marvel Universe returns to a world of death and destruction that he thought he had left behind!

Since the death of its leader, Zheng Zu, an ancient and evil secret society has remained in the shadows; However, a new successor has just been called upon to change the balance of power in the world: Shang-Chi, the son of Zheng Zu! During a hostile family reunion, Shang-Chi meets siblings she didn’t know she had, including the deadly Sister Hammer!

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you one of the most anticipated returns to La Casa de las Ideas with Shang-Chi: Brothers and Sisters. Gene Luen Yang brings us back to the great martial arts master of the entire Marvel Universe.

