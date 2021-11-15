Samsung has finally gotten the hang of it and created a list official dates for Android 12 update. There are dozens of Samsung phones that have the update pending in all countries and this list will shed some light on users of some models. If you have a Samsung device and you think you should upgrade to Android 12 and One UI 4 take a look at the list to check. Now you will not only be able to know if it will update or not, also on what date it will do so. It is information given by Samsung itself, so these dates should be met.
When will the Samsung update to Android 12 and One UI 4
The dates given by Samsung They are indicative and are divided into months. The company will first update in your home country and then OTAs will gradually be deployed in the rest of the markets. This means that to the dates on the list you should add a few weeks of delay to update your mobile in Spain or Latin America.
November
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21 +
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
December
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 +
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
January
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 +
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
February
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +
April
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- SAmsung Galaxy Tab S6
May
- Samsung Galaxy Tan S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A12
June
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy M12
The Android 12 and One UI 4 update for Samsung mobiles It will last several months and will culminate in the second quarter of 2022 with low-end mobiles. If you have any of these devices, you already know when you can expect it to update.
Of course, these dates are set for the official update in South Korea, so they could be delayed a few weeks until its arrival in Spain or Latin America.