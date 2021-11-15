Samsung has finally gotten the hang of it and created a list official dates for Android 12 update. There are dozens of Samsung phones that have the update pending in all countries and this list will shed some light on users of some models. If you have a Samsung device and you think you should upgrade to Android 12 and One UI 4 take a look at the list to check. Now you will not only be able to know if it will update or not, also on what date it will do so. It is information given by Samsung itself, so these dates should be met.

The dates given by Samsung They are indicative and are divided into months. The company will first update in your home country and then OTAs will gradually be deployed in the rest of the markets. This means that to the dates on the list you should add a few weeks of delay to update your mobile in Spain or Latin America.

November

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

December

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

January

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

February

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

April

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

SAmsung Galaxy Tab S6

May

Samsung Galaxy Tan S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A12

June

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy M12

The Android 12 and One UI 4 update for Samsung mobiles It will last several months and will culminate in the second quarter of 2022 with low-end mobiles. If you have any of these devices, you already know when you can expect it to update.

Of course, these dates are set for the official update in South Korea, so they could be delayed a few weeks until its arrival in Spain or Latin America.

