We approach this Redmi Note 11 Pro very carefully. The reason is none other than the brand’s strategy to present these phones in China and then bring them to Europe under a different nomenclature. Therefore, this data sheet may be very different from the Redmi Note 11 Pro that finally arrives in our country.

Leaving this aside, we are once again facing one of the great aspirants to dominate the mid-range thanks to a 6.67 inch screen, its up to 8 GB of RAM, a battery of more than 5,000 mAh with a fast charge of the most powerful and a premiere processor.

When it comes to cameras, the rear has a 108-megapixel camera flanked by two more sensors, one macro and one wide-angle, and in front it has a single front camera setup for selfies, with a 16-megapixel sensor. .

This is the phone

As with its little brother, there are no major changes in the design of the phone compared to what we saw last year: Perforation on the screen, minimal bezels, fingerprint sensor on the power button and the camera module present in The whole Mi 11 family can be purchased in the colors Misty Forest, Time Quite Purple, Shallow Dream Galaxy and Mysterious Black.

AMOLED display

Xiaomi already made a great leap in quality at the beginning of the year incorporating 120Hz AMOLED panels and FullHD + resolution to their mobiles and this is precisely what is still valid in this model.

The great novelty is in an improvement in the tactile response, something essential to play on Android because, the higher the rate, the less it will take to replicate what we do with our fingers on the panel.

MediaTek up front

The entire Redmi Note 11 family, not just this Pro model, has switched sides. Where before we found Qualcomm, now we have MediaTek, but with a processor that is one of those that is offering the best performance within the mid-range to which the smartphone belongs.

Regarding memory options, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro is sold in China with 6 or 8 GB of RAM With 128 or 256 GB ROM. If you want more space, you can use MicroSD cards to store everything you need.

Camera with ‘buts’

Incomprehensibly, Xiaomi has withdrawn the focus aid sensor from the phone, so we are again faced with a 108 MP lens, perfect for taking photos during the day, but can be improved at night, an 8 MP wide angle to take group photos with a greater angle of vision and a macro sensor to take photos in full detail, at a distance of a few cm apneas.

In front of the lens that takes all the prominence and that is located in a hole of less than 3 mm is a 16 MP sensor with AI tools to always bring out our best side. We can also use this sensor to unlock the phone with the face.

At the video level, what is expected, the possibility of recording clips in high resolution 4K with the aforementioned 108 MP sensor and videos in 1080p with the front camera. A standardized configuration in the mid-range of 2021.

Heavy duty battery

Along with the “plus” model, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is the model with the most battery capacity of the new family, reaching a maximum of 5160 mAh. The bad thing is that it is very similar to last year but the change to a more powerful processor may mean that the mobile lasts less on. Of course, there should be no problems to reach 24 hours.

Undoubtedly the best of this section is to be able to charge the mobile in less than an hour thanks to the fast cable charging (USB type C) of 67 W. The charger is included in the phone box.

The good and bad

Being one of the most famous devices of the company, it is normal that many people only sell “the good” of the terminal, but all that glitters is not gold

The best of the Redmi Note 11 Pro

A screen ready for games : Later we talked about the fact that the screen is almost identical to last year but there is a change that the most “gamers” of the place will like: a higher tactile response rate so that what we do is replicated on the screen sooner.

: Later we talked about the fact that the screen is almost identical to last year but there is a change that the most “gamers” of the place will like: a higher tactile response rate so that what we do is replicated on the screen sooner. More power Although there are many who prefer that their mobile works with a Qualcomm processor, the reality is that this Redmi Note 11 Pro mounts a higher power CPU.

Although there are many who prefer that their mobile works with a Qualcomm processor, the reality is that this Redmi Note 11 Pro mounts a higher power CPU. Fast charge : Xiaomi doubles the charging speed compared to the Redmi family launched months ago, providing its cell with a power of 67W. In Christian, it means that it will be fully charged in less than an hour.

: Xiaomi doubles the charging speed compared to the Redmi family launched months ago, providing its cell with a power of 67W. In Christian, it means that it will be fully charged in less than an hour. MIUI 13? The fact of reaching the market at the end of 2021 with MIUI 12.5 (based on Android 11) leads us to think that it would be one of the first phones to have the long-awaited version of Xiaomi’s customization layer.

The fact of reaching the market at the end of 2021 with MIUI 12.5 (based on Android 11) leads us to think that it would be one of the first phones to have the long-awaited version of Xiaomi’s customization layer. Dolby Atmos sound: The mobile offers great audio quality thanks to the fact that it has two speakers that are signed by JBL.

The worst of the Redmi phone

The screen evolves little : The smartphone has the same design as the previous generation, with a panel of the same technology, the same resolution and the same refresh rate. Of course, it is a perforated display.

: The smartphone has the same design as the previous generation, with a panel of the same technology, the same resolution and the same refresh rate. Of course, it is a perforated display. Fewer sensors in 2021 : Most of the lenses present in last year’s model are here, without any alteration, except that depth sensor that we cannot find in the new Xiaomi smartphone.

: Most of the lenses present in last year’s model are here, without any alteration, except that depth sensor that we cannot find in the new Xiaomi smartphone. Less autonomy : Taking into account that the battery capacity is similar to that of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, if we take into account that there is a more powerful processor, it is logical to think that it will last us less on than its predecessor.

: Taking into account that the battery capacity is similar to that of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, if we take into account that there is a more powerful processor, it is logical to think that it will last us less on than its predecessor. Confusion in Spain: The mobile has been put on sale in China but it is probably not the same Redmi Note 11 Pro that arrives in our country because the firm has a bad habit of renaming its devices, causing the bulk of users, and ourselves, to mislead.

Redmi phone price

The Redmi Note 11 Pro arrives with 3 memory configurations, the best reaching 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM. Any of them is for sale in color purple, blue, green or black.

Redmi Note 11 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage: 1799 yuan, about 235 euros without taxation.

without taxation. Redmi Note 11 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage: 1899 yuan, about 250 euros without taxation.

without taxation. Redmi Note 11 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage: 1799 yuan, close to 280 euros without taxation.

When we know if this model arrives in Spain, we will update this data, whether the mobile is called that way or not.