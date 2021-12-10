The end of the year is marked by uncertainty around the world. For months there has been an increase in the number of daily cases in Europe and is a situation that has spread to the rest of the planet. While one of the fears is that winter will cause the same in Mexico due to the drop in temperature. Therefore, to protect the population, and gave start a national campaign to implement a booster dose against Covid-19.

But now the most important news is that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that this third injection it will be universal in our country. In this way, everyone will be able to receive it even though the calendar with the dates has not yet been defined.

All Mexicans will receive a third dose of the vaccine

During his morning conference held from Chihuahua, he assured that one of his commitments is to protect the health of all Mexicans. That is why he decreed the application of the booster dose against Covid-19 for everyone. This is the same decision that countries such as the United States and Canada have made before.

In this sense, at the moment the only ones who can access a third application of the biological are adults over 60 years of age. It is also done on a staggered basis because this program is only available in some states. After concluding with this group, people with chronic diseases will continue to be vulnerable.

The commitment is that all adults have three doses of immunization against this new disease. In this way, a person with a complete scheme that ensures maximum protection can be considered.

What vaccine will be applied?

While the dates are being defined, the only thing the president mentioned is that the booster dose against Covid-19 that will be applied will be AstraZeneca for everyone. Based on the studies carried out, it is compatible with those of other pharmaceutical companies. The only indication that has made the laboratory is that they must proceed at the least six months after the second injection for Extra.

However, this decision has been questioned by the World Health Organization (WHO). What he says is that right now the priority should be to send doses because the poorest countries are those with the most vulnerable people. Instead, giving booster shots is the equivalent of giving a lifeline to those who already have one.

On the other hand, what has raised the question of the highest health organization is the appearance of Omicron variant. So far it has not been proven to be more dangerous than the others, although it is thought that it could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines. In fact, laboratories are already working to modify the formulas of their biologics and make them work against all their mutations.