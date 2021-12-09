Office with a 50% discount, but only for pirate users

It’s no secret that Office it’s from the programs More popular from Microsoft. And consequently, the most hacked. Microsoft is aware of that, and now they start a new strategy to turn these pirate users into legal subscribers with an important discount. Specifically, a discount of fifty%.

A 50% discount on Microsoft 365 for those who own a pirated copy of Office

According to the companions of gHacks, different notifications are appearing to Office users activated in a way illegal. These illegal copies are about Office 2016, 2019 or 2021, the products of single payment from Microsoft. This notification offers a discount in a way limited 50% on a subscription of Microsoft 365 to use Office legally.

Clicking on the message opens this link in the browser with a Microsoft page showing the risks to which you expose yourself by using pirated software. The different risks they expose may be the appearance of different software malicious, the lost data or impossibility to receive updates critics of security.

On the page they clarify that the discount of 50% of the subscription only applies during the first year. That is, after the first year the subscription price would return to its price standard from € 69 for Microsoft 365 Personal and € 99 for Microsoft 365 Home.

This warning is true partial. And it is true that many cybercriminals take advantage of the fame of activators like KMSPico, to distribute altered versions with malware to infect computers. But really the versions original of the activators do not suppose no threat for teams.

Also note that in the middle of 2021, there’s no need hack Office to be able to use it. We can use the web version of Office and install it as an application or in case of being a student or a teacher, use Office 365 for Education.