To give us an idea, we will talk about programs of the importance of Word, Excel or PowerPoint, titles that are surely more than familiar to most. However, over the years these have become more complex, all through the updates sent by the firm itself. All this translates and substantially increases the functionality offered by the programs that are part of Office, but at the same time they require more resources from the team.

Modern computers may hardly notice the difference in RAM memory consumption And CPU that these applications do. On the contrary, if we work with a limited equipment in terms of internal or old specifications, things change a lot. However, whether in a personal or professional capacity, in most actions we will be obliged to continue using these software solutions. Perhaps something interests many of you to know that we can always take some measures to try to improve the performance of these programs without consuming the resources of the computer.

This is precisely what we want to focus on in the following lines, changes that we can carry out in a simple way to achieve this goal. In addition, we are going to talk about ways that are accessible to anyone so that we can work better with these office programs.