This week we look in the streetstyle for dress for the office in a casual style. It is not necessary to wear a suit to go to work, and every time we see in the offices looks suitable for meetings, and teleworking. The gray and brown tones are the ones we see the most in these simple looks to copy.

Monday: an overshirt instead of a blazer

This season we have seen the overshirts everywhere, and they not only serve for informal looks with jeans, but they can also serve as an office look if we take it together with the pants.





Try wearing a springfield overshirt in neutral tones for a warm and elegant effect.





Tuesday: a trench coat in navy blue

A trench coat over a striped shirt is a perfect combination to look comfortable in the office.





The navy blue trench coats They are an excellent purchase to get a lot out of.





Wednesday: the camel coat

Another outerwear that goes well with everything and that gives us an immediate classic elegance is the camel coat, which you can combine with a neutral sweater and checked pants.





On Sfera We find this coat at a great price that cannot be missing for winter looks.





Thursday: blazer with sneakers

Thursdays that are usually lengthened with the afterwork, we are looking for a comfortable outfit, with wide trousers, sports and a shirt with a round neck sweater, a preppy look that is worn a lot.





Casual Friday

The last day of work of the week, which is often an intensive workday, invites combine our favorite jeans with a blazer, a simple but always successful look.





