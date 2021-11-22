Polling rate of 8000HZ thanks to AXON, paracord cable, sensor 18,000 DPI Pixart PMW3392 , 450 IPS and 50G acceleration. With a 36% discount to stay in 34.99 euros … Difficult to resist this mouse.

An esports focused mouse that has been tested by professional gamers. For this reason, what is sought are pure benefits and loyalty and follow-up. We start with a weight of only 69 grams and a few main clicks with system QUICKSTRIKE , which guarantees the minimum pulsation time as the spring tension mechanism is attached to the switch switch.

CORSAIR iCUE LT100

It is a two-tower system with immersive ambient lighting that also supports integration with games and multimedia. There is not much to comment on here really, since beyond its Height 422 mm, their 46 RGB LEDs and 11 profiles Preset lighting fixtures that are fully customizable by iCUE, there’s not too much to scratch.

It is a system to give color to your desktop and your PC, very complete and above all configurable. Its price falls from 139.99 euros to 79.99 euros, a discount of 43%.

CORSAIR HS35

They are specific multiplatform headphones for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or mobile phones thanks to its 3.5 mm mini Jack connector. They have Neodymium transducers of 50 mm that will achieve deep bass and clear highs well separated, improving the precision of the enemies with it. Your microphone is removable, the padding is memory foam and the ear cushions are adjustable.

They cost 49.99 euros and now they have gone down to 30.99 euros, a discount of 38%.

CORSAIR MM700 RGB

It is one of those mats that make you rethink your past existence without it. Three-zone dynamic RGB lighting with 360º effect, direct lighting control, surface of 930mm x 400mm that gives to house almost any desk from end to end, USB hub with two ports (little or nothing common) and also has a rubber structure of 4mm thick.

Its lighting is configurable directly from the iCUE software, as we well know from its removable USB connector, which allows complete synchronization with all the brand’s products. Its price? It falls from 69.99 euros to 44.99 euros, which implies at the same time a discount of the 36%.

