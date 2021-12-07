TitleDiscountPrice2K Ball N ‘Brawl Bundle
It includes:
– NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
– WWE 2K Battlegroundsfifty%€ 29.998-Bit Armies
It includes:
– 8-Bit RTS Series
– 8-Bit Armies90%€ 2.99Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels ™ Edition
It includes:
– Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
– Hot Wheels Booster Pack40%€ 16.19Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition70%€ 22.49Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition60%€ 39.99Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
It includes:
– Borderlands 2
– Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel75%€ 9.99Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)25%€ 11.23Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)25%€ 11.23Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)25%€ 11.23Diablo III: Eternal Collection
It includes:
– Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
– Rise of the Necromancer67%€ 23.09EA STAR WARS ™ TRIPLE BUNDLE
It includes:
– Star Wars: Squadrons
– Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
– Star Wars Battlefront II60%€ 35.99FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
It includes:
– Far Cry 4
– Valley of the Yetis67%€ 16.49Far Cry New Dawn70%€ 16.49Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
It includes:
– Far Cry 5
– Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
– Hours of Darkness
– Dead Living Zombies
– Lost on Mars75%€ 22.49Flying Islands Games Bundle
It includes:
– Mushroom Quest
– Aborigenus
– Pixel GladiatorFour. Five%€ 7.14Grand theft auto v60%€ 23.99Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
It includes:
– MONOPOLY Plus
– RISK
– TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
– Boggle
– Battleship
– Risk: Urban Assault75%€ 14.99Hunt: Showdown70%€ 14.99Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
It includes:
– Mega Man Legacy Collection
– Mega Man Legacy Collection 2fifty%€ 12.49MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK
It includes:
– MONOPOLY Plus
– MONOPOLY Deal70%€ 8.99NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition55%€ 8.99Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
It includes:
– Outbreak: The New Nightmare
– Outbreak: Epidemicfifty%€ 12.49Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
It includes:
– Overcooked! 2
– Overcooked75%€ 8.74Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
It includes:
– Overcooked! 2
– Carnival of Chaos
– Night of the Hangry Horde
– Surf ‘n’ Turf
– Campfire Cook Off65%€ 14.87Overcooked75%€ 4.74Railway Empire – Complete Collection
It includes:
– Railway Empire
– France
– The Great Lakes
– Mexico
– Great Britain & Ireland
– Crossing the Andes
– Down Under
– Northern Europe
– Germanyfifty%€ 19.99Rock ‘N Racing Bundle
It includes:
– Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
– Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing75%€ 2.99Rocksmith 2014 Edition70%€ 8.99Shape Up Gold Edition75%€ 11.24Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology
It includes:
– Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
– Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
– Babylon Pack
– Ethiopia Pack
– Byzantium & Gaul Pack
– Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
– Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack
– Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm
– Maya & Gran Colombia Pack
– Portugal Packfifty%€ 37.49Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition
It includes:
– Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
– Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
– Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
– Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm60%€ 19.99SONIC FORCES ™ Digital Standard Edition
It includes:
– Sonic Forces
– Episode Shadowfifty%€ 19.99STAR WARS ™ Battlefront ™ Ultimate Edition
It includes:
– Star Wars Battlefront
– Outer Rim
– Bespin
– Death Star
– Rogue One: Scarif75%€ 4.99The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
It includes:
– The Escapists
– The Escapists: The Walking Dead75%€ 6.24The Escapists + The Escapists 2
It includes:
– The Escapists
– The Escapists 275%€ 8.74The Outer Worlds40%€ 48.00The Sims ™ 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stufffifty%€ 24.99The Sims ™ 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamor Stufffifty%€ 24.99The Sims ™ 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stufffifty%€ 24.99The Sims ™ 4 Deluxe Party Editionfifty%€ 24.99The Sims ™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundlefifty%€ 24.99The Sims ™ – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stufffifty%€ 24.99The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
It includes:
– The Surge
– The Surge 267%€ 19.79The Survivalists65%€ 9.44Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands75%€ 20.99Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle
It includes:
– Tracks – The Train Set Game
– Sci-Fi Pack67%€ 7.09UNO® Ultimate Edition60%€ 9.99Unravel Yarny Bundle
It includes:
– Unravel Two
– Unravel75%€ 7.49Void bastards60%€ 13.19Worms Battlegrounds + Worms WMD
It includes:
– Worms WMD
– Worms Battlegrounds75%€ 8.74WWE 2K2067%€ 32.99XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
It includes:
– XCOM 2
– Alien Hunters
– Shen’s Last Gift85%€ 9.74Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
It includes:
– Yooka-Laylee
– Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair65%€ 15.749 Monkeys of Shaolin75%€ 7.49Air90%€ 2.99Aground25%€ 11.24Alba: A Wildlife Adventure30%€ 13.99An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs25%€ 14.99ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUGfifty%€ 1.99ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGAfifty%€ 1.99ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. Pac-Manfifty%€ 1.99ARCADE GAME SERIES: Pac-Manfifty%€ 1.99Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag70%€ 7.99Assassin’s Creed Unity70%€ 8.99Assassin’s Creed III Remastered60%€ 15.99Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection70%€ 14.99At Sundown: Shots in the Dark75%€ 4.99Aven colony75%€ 7.49Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure40%€ 11.99Bear With Me: The Lost Robots80%€ 0.99Bee Simulator70%€ 11.99BioShock 2 Remasteredfifty%€ 9.99BioShock Infinite: The Complete Editionfifty%€ 9.99BioShock Remasteredfifty%€ 9.99Boggle60%€ 3.99Bonkiesfifty%€ 7.49Brick breaker70%€ 2.99Buildings Have Feelings Too!fifty%€ 9.99Bunny factory40%€ 5.99BUTCHER70%€ 2.99Button city25%€ 14.99Calico25%€ 8.99Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundlefifty%€ 9.99Cardpocalypse60%€ 9.99Carnival games75%€ 9.99Cars 3: Driven to Win85%€ 11.99Catlateral Damage: Remeowsteredtwenty%€ 11.99CATTCH35%€ 6.49Clouds & Sheep 290%€ 0.99Conglomerate 451: Overloaded30%€ 6.99ConnecTank33%€ 20.09Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!75%€ 3.24Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!fifty%€ 9.99DAKAR 1890%€ 2.49by Blob75%€ 4.99by Blob 275%€ 7.49Defunct90%€ 0.99Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure90%€ 0.99Disintegrationfifty%€ 14.99Do Not Feed the Monkeys35%€ 8.11Dwarf journey35%€ 3.89Dynamite Fishing – World Games80%€ 0.99The Son: A Wild West Tale30%€ 13.99Evan’s Remains30%€ 4.89Extinction85%€ 4.49Faeria75%€ 4.99Far Cry 3 Classic Edition67%€ 9.89Far Cry® 467%€ 9.89Farm for your Life70%€ 5.99Farm Frenzy: Refreshed25%€ 7.49Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince80%€ 0.99Flaskoman35%€ 3.24Flockers80%€ 4.99Fury unleashed60%€ 7.99Galaxy Champions TV30%€ 4.89Get Packed: Fully Loaded25%€ 14.99Gods Will Fall60%€ 9.99Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Completefifty%€ 14.99Harvest Moon: Mad Dashfifty%€ 9.99Help Will Come Tomorrow70%€ 5.99Hungry shark worldfifty%€ 4.99Hyposphere: Rebirth40%€ 3.59Jeopardy!75%€ 9.99Katamari Damacy Reroll67%€ 9.89KONA80%€ 2.99Legends of Ethernal75%€ 4.99LEGO Marvel Super Heroes75%€ 9.99LEGO The Hobbit75%€ 13.19Let’s Sing 202140%€ 23.99Let’s sing queen40%€ 23.99Life of Fly 230%€ 6.99Mahjong Adventure DXfifty%€ 3.99Marble duelfifty%€ 4.99Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry GodFour. Five%€ 10.99Maximum Football 201975%€ 2.49Mega Man Legacy Collection 2fifty%€ 7.49Mega Man Legacy Collection60%€ 5.99Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask40%€ 10.79Mighty No. 980%€ 3.99MONOPOLY Deal70%€ 1.99MotoGP 1985%€ 5.99MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame85%€ 4.49My Little Riding Champion70%€ 10.49NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 175%€ 4.99NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 275%€ 4.99NASCAR Heat 460%€ 5.99Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition60%€ 19.99Nine Witches: Family Disruptionfifty%€ 8.99Out of Space: Couch Edition40%€ 5.99Oxenfree60%€ 3.99Pac-Man 256fifty%€ 2.49Pac-Man Championship Edition 260%€ 5.19Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy33%€ 20.09Phoenotopia: Awakening30%€ 13.99PHOGS!25%€ 18.74Pikuniku75%€ 3.24Pile Up! Box by Boxtwenty%€ 11.99Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville85%€ 4.49Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 280%€ 3.99Potata: fairy flower40%€ 8.99Premium Pool Arena70%€ 2.99Puyo Puyo Tetris 260%€ 15.99RAD75%€ 4.91Rayman Legends75%€ 7.49Redout: Lightspeed Edition70%€ 11.99Relicta70%€ 5.99REUS90%€ 1.49RIDE90%€ 1.99Ride 285%€ 5.99RISK60%€ 5.99Risk: Urban Assaultfifty%€ 5.99Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX75%€ 1.99Rock of Ages II: Bigger and Boulder80%€ 2.99Rune Factory 4 Special10%€ 26.99Ruvato: Original Complexfifty%€ 7.49Sam & Max Save the World25%€ 14.99Scribblenauts: Showdown90%€ 7.99Shadow gangs25%€ 17.99Shape Up75%€ 4.99Sleepin ‘deeplyfifty%€ 2.99Sonic maniafifty%€ 9.99South Park: The Stick of Truth67%€ 9.89Space Hulk: Tactics60%€ 5.99Spacebase Startopiafifty%€ 24.99Sparkle 270%€ 2.39Spiderhuman shooter80%€ 1.99Spitlingsfifty%€ 7.49Splash Blast Panic70%€ 4.49SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated40%€ 17.99Spy chameleonfifty%€ 2.49Star crossedfifty%€ 4.99Storm boy80%€ 1.19Stunt kite party90%€ 0.99Styx: Shards of Darkness75%€ 4.99Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDfifty%€ 14.99Super Party Sports: Football80%€ 0.99Tangle Tower30%€ 13.99Team Sonic Racingfifty%€ 19.99The Disney Afternoon Collection75%€ 4.99The Fisherman – Fishing Planet70%€ 17.99The last campfire60%€ 5.99The LEGO Movie Videogame75%€ 8.74The Sims ™ 485%€ 5.99The Suicide of Rachel Foster80%€ 3.99The Technomancer60%€ 3.99The Unicorn Princess70%€ 8.99Titan chaser25%€ 3.74Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint75%€ 10.49Tom Clancy’s The Division 270%€ 8.99Tracks – The Train Set Game67%€ 6.59Trials Rising70%€ 9.99TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!60%€ 5.99Troll and I75%€ 2.49Tyler: Model 00580%€ 1.59Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure80%€ 4.99UnMetal35%€ 11.04UNO®60%€ 3.99Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition40%€ 11.99War tech fightersfifty%€ 9.99Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest40%€ 8.99Wheel of fortune60%€ 9.99Where the Bees Make Honey80%€ 1.99Wind peaks40%€ 8.99Windbound70%€ 8.99Wintermoor Tactics Club60%€ 7.99Wuppo90%€ 1.99XCOM® 290%€ 4.99Xenon Valkyrie +90%€ 0.99Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chroniclesfifty%€ 14.99

"use strict";

//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out) if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){ var slider = new MasterSlider(); slider.setup('masterslider' , { width:859, height:547, space:5, speed:40, view:'wave', autoplay: 1, loop: true, preload: 'all', overPause: true, fillMode: 'fill', dir: 'h' }); slider.control('arrows'); slider.control('circletimer' , {color:"#FFFFFF" , stroke:9}); slider.control('thumblist' , {autohide:false ,dir:'v',speed:20}); }

//DOCUMENT.READY jQuery(document).ready(function() {

//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements jQuery('.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40').addClass('img-circle'); jQuery('.comment-reply-link').addClass('btn'); jQuery('#reply-form input#submit').addClass('btn');

//disable responsiveness //move slider next arrow for videos if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){ slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').addClass('video-playing'); }); slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').removeClass('video-playing'); }); } //hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded jQuery('#sticky-menus').show(); jQuery('.it-widget-tabs').show(); jQuery('.bar-label').show(); //jquery nav menus jQuery("#sticky-menu") .mmenu({ position: "left", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Navigation" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").hide(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 0 }); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").show(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 1 }); } ); jQuery("#section-menu-mobile") .mmenu({ position: "right", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Sections" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); } ); //superfish jQuery('#sticky-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('#section-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 300, speed: 100, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('.utility-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false });

//hide scrollers until fully loaded jQuery('.explicit-inner').show(); jQuery('.trending-wrapper').show();

jQuery(".trending-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".explicit-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".trending-content .scrollableArea").addClass("loop");

//jquery ui slider jQuery('.form-selector').slider({ value: 5, min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.1, orientation: "horizontal", range: "min", animate: true, slide: function( event, ui ) { var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html( rating ); } });

//HD images if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) { var images = jQuery("img.hires"); // loop through the images and make them hi-res for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) { // create new image name var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4); var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4); imageName += "@2x" + imageType; //rename image images[i].src = imageName; } } jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox(); jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox(); jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox(); jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'}); //placeholder text for IE9 jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder(); //insert content menu items jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () { var id = jQuery(this).attr('id'); var label = jQuery(this).data('label'); jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

  • ' + label + '

    • ' ); });

    var fromTop = 119; //attach scrollspy jQuery('body').scrollspy({ target: '.contents-menu', offset: fromTop });

    //functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked dynamicElements();

    //menu hover fx menuHovers();

    });

    //applied to elements within ajax panels function dynamicElements() { //portholes mouseovers jQuery(".portholes .porthole-link").hover( function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.8' }, 150); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 350); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 100); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).addClass("active"); next(); }); }, function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 250); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); next(); }); } ); //active hover jQuery(".add-active").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass("active"); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); } ); //image hovers jQuery(".active-image").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); jQuery(".the_content").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); //jQuery tooltips jQuery('.info').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-top').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-bottom').tooltip({ placement: 'bottom' }); jQuery('.info-left').tooltip({ placement: 'left' }); jQuery('.info-right').tooltip({ placement: 'right' }); //jQuery popovers jQuery('.popthis').popover(); //jQuery alert dismissals jQuery(".alert").alert(); //jQuery fitvids jQuery('.video_frame').fitVids(); //equal height columns equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); //if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }

    //call equal height columns when window is resized jQuery(window).resize(function() { equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); });

    //call equal height columns when widgets is resized jQuery("#widgets").resize(function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); });

    //call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are //hidden and don't have heights until visible jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true); }); //equal height columns function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) { tallest = 0; width = jQuery(window).width(); group.each(function() { jQuery(this).removeAttr('style'); thisHeight = jQuery(this).height(); if(thisHeight > tallest) { tallest = thisHeight; } }); if(width > 991 || nolimit) { group.height(tallest); } }

    var topOffset = 70; var barOffset = 208;

    jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery('#section-menu-mobile').is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }

    //back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); });function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }

    function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }

    //if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }

    //hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

    //hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

    /** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");

    //do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;

    //subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }

    // If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);

    // Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });

    //pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }

    //facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }

    //WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {

    //flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '

  • '+ '' + '' + '' + '

    • ' }, function(data) { }); }

    //tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();

    //show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);

    });

    jQuery.noConflict();