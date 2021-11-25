The lingerie It is one of those passions in which once you enter you cannot leave, we know it. You start by buying a set of bra and panties and it ends up becoming a “I have to wear matching underwear yes or yes” (and if it is lace, better). But hey, for many it is an authentic instant boost of security, self-esteem and confidence so it can be a kind of guilty pleasure.

So of course, for many the arrival of Black Friday means that the odd outfit will inevitably fall. One of the reference brands in Spain when it comes to lingerie is Intimissimi, with delicate lace ensembles and sophisticated pajamas.

And finally have started their offers on the occasion of Black Friday with discounts of up to 50%, although in a special way: you can only access them if you are a partner of the firm (if not, you can do it at the moment quickly). We have selected some of our favorite clothes:

Lingerie Sets

Set Crafted Lace





If we are in clear underwear this bone white set it will fit very well in our drawer. The balconette bra, downgraded to 29.90 euros 20.93 euros, we like it because of the lace details on the chest and the rings. And as panties our favorite is the Brazilian, by 12.90 euros 9.03 euros.

Crafted Lace Balconette Bra





Brazilian Briefs 80s Crafted Lace

Forever Macramè set





If, on the contrary, we are very fond of white underwear this set is the one. This bra, the only option in push up from our selection, it has delicate and elegant straps and costs 35.90 euros 25.13 euros. And the brazilian briefs are the final touch, for 12.90 euros 9.03 euros.

Gioia Forever Macramè Super Push-Up Bra





Forever Macramè Brazilian Briefs

Set True romance





This beige lingerie set is a safe – and beautiful – bet to put under light garments without having to resort to the classic flesh-colored underwear. The triangle bra, without padding, picks up the breast without crushing it and stays in 35.90 euros 17.90 euros. And the thong matching in 12.90 euros 6.45 euros.

True Romance Padded Triangle Bra





Set Sweet temptation





Whether we like red sets as if we are just looking at the end of the year, this Brazilian bra and panties seem like the best. The balconette-style bra is ideal to wear with plunging necklines and costs 35.90 euros 25.13 euros. And the Brazilian brief is a comfortable alternative to the classic thongs, for 12.90 euros 9.03 euros.

Sofia Sweet Temptation Balconette Bra





Sweet Temptation Brazilian Briefs

Bodysuits

The lace bodysuits They are an elegant, sensual garment that we can give many uses: as a top, under a shirt as a special touch … These two, on sale on Black Friday, are our favorites:





We can imagine this first model, in black lace and long sleeves, already under a blazer with high-waisted trousers. 45.90 euros 32.13 euros.

Snow Queen Lace Long Sleeve Bodysuit





This other white bodysuit it’s completely different, with suspenders and V-neckline. We would wear it under a sweater crop top or a shirt with high-waisted pants to give a sensual touch to our look. 39.90 euros 19.95 euros.

Crochet Baby Lace Bodysuit

Houseclothes





First of all we have this satin kimono, a full color option to be at home elegantly. The paisley print It is very attractive to us because of its colors and although the cold makes it difficult for us to take it home, when spring arrives we will be able to wear it. 59.90 euros 41.93 euros.

Viscose Satin Kimono Nomadic Luxe





This shirt, with boat neck and long sleeves, They are ideal both to wear at home and to wear with high-waisted pants or under a sweater to go out. It is made in a silk and cotton blend and available in various colors. 29.90 euros 14.95 euros.

Boat Silk and Cotton Tubular T-shirt





These pink pants, made in modal (a fabric of plant origin), we can combine it with any part of the top to be comfortable at home. 29.90 euros 20.93 euros.

Modal Lounginess Trousers





And finally we have this long sleeve nightgown in blue that although its cotton fabric is oriented to spring or summer, the less cold can use it to sleep now. 39.90 euros 27.93 euros.





More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @intimissimi

Photos | Intimissimi