Offers in Windows 10 Pro licenses for € 11 with free update

Buying a Windows or Office license on the Cdkeysales official website is really very simple. The first thing we have to do is register on the official website, once we have confirmed our email address, we can log in and enter the page of the desired product to buy it. Once we have entered the product we want, we can click on “Buy now” to add it to the shopping cart.

On the official website of cdkeysales we already have the latest version of Windows 11 Pro available for only a price of € 15, in addition, we also have the possibility of buying a new license for the Office 2021 version for only € 36, a price really competitive if we take into account that the office suite par excellence is much more expensive if we buy it directly from Microsoft. All the above prices are applying the RD35 discount coupon, otherwise, the price is higher than that shown above. If you are interested in buying a Windows or Office license, our recommendation is that you do it as soon as possible because they will only be available for a limited time.

In the shopping cart you can see the real price of the product and a small discount that the web automatically gives us, now we will have to go to “Go to payment” to proceed with the purchase assistant.

In this menu you must enter the discount code “RD35” as we have indicated previously, now we will have the final price that will always be the lowest possible.

Once we have purchased the license, in a few minutes we will receive the license code by email. We must remember that Windows and Office licenses are forever.

Activate Windows 10 with these licenses

If you are going to activate the Windows 10 operating system, you can do it really easily by clicking on «Home / Settings / Update and security«, Once we are in this menu, we select« Activation »and we will follow the steps of the configuration wizard that we have.

Once we have validated the key, the operating system will tell us that Windows 10 is activated correctly, as you can see:

You no longer have an excuse to have your Windows operating system or the completely legal Office suite. As you have seen, the prices of both licenses are really cheap, and activation is very simple. Moreover, we can pay quickly and safely with PayPal.