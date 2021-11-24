Here we have a NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD in maximum performance M.2 format, a top of the range that has not gone unnoticed by many on this Black Friday 2021 day 3 and it is no wonder. It’s compatible with NVMe 1.4 and acquires a sequential reading speed of 7,400 MB / s, while in sequential reading it goes up to 6,400 MB / s .

Some more than well-known memories, possibly the best-selling of the entire DDR4 series and that now arrive in a 32 GB kit for AMD and Intel. We are talking about the series that is just below the Dominators and that is why they have manually selected chips and a printed circuit designed for overclocking. It integrates a system of 10 LEDs that will be configurable from iCUE and from Armory Crate. Its speed is 3,200 MHz and its latencies are 16-20-20-38 , and therefore do not integrate B-Die chips.

It is compatible with PS5, but due to the console interface the writing speed will drop to 6,100 MB / s. It integrates a heat sink that reduces its temperature by up to 20%. For this Black Friday and after a coupon that we will see just below the price with a discount of 39% we will stay in 130.22 euros.

Samsung LS34J552WQRXEN

A large monitor without a doubt, 34 inches with UltraWide QHD resolution or 3440 x 1440 pixels. With a sober and refined design with a very narrow and clean base, this monitor presents a panel VA with this resolution that is able to reach and show 75 Hz with a response time of only 4 ms.

The contrast as a good VA panel goes up to 3000: 1 while the shine stays on 300 CD / m2. As a good monitor Samsung integrates the functions PBP and PIP, as well as two HDMI and one DP. How much do you think it is worth? Well, it cost 379 euros and now after falling 26% they offer it to 279 euros.

Thrustmaster T. Flight HOTAS X

The world of flight simulators is in luck on the launch of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator in its latest installment. Therefore, it is not surprising that many are buying quality peripherals to enjoy it in its entirety.

With this HOTAS X we will have a high precision detachable throttle joystick for those who want to use both hands at the same time. It is a totally peripheral Plug & Play being fully compatible with all current PC lap simulators.

Now we can find it by 49.99 euros after falling 29% from 69.99 euros.

