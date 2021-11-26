If you are going to renew batteries and kitchen utensils, Black Friday is a fantastic opportunity to do so with items with interesting offers. Today we have prepared a selection for you with some of the most interesting offers that we have found on Amazon at batteries, utensils and kitchen utensils.
Batteries and pots
To start with the selection of offers, here you have a 5-piece stainless steel chromagran cookware composed of 1 Ø20cm saucepan, 1 Ø16cm low pot, 1 Ø20cm low pot, 1 Ø24cm low pot and 1 Ø16cm saucepan . Usual price
129 euros, offer price, 99.99 euros.
WMF Diadem Plus – Cookware, 5 chrome-plated pieces, stainless steel – 1 Ø20cm saucepan, 1 Ø16cm low pot, 1 Ø20cm low pot, 1 Ø24cm low pot and 1 Ø16cm saucepan
This 5-piece cookware is made of cast aluminum with non-stick, is suitable for all types of cookers, including induction, and has a discount of 46%. Usual price,
295 euros, offer price, 159.99 euros.
BRA Efficient – 5-piece cast aluminum cookware with non-stick, suitable for all types of cookers including induction [Amazon Exclusive]
This battery consists of 4 pieces of cast aluminum with non-stick, suitable for all types of kitchens. Regular price, 173.90 euros, offer price 89.99 euros.
BRA Premiere – 4-piece cast aluminum cookware with non-stick, suitable for all types of cookers, including induction [Amazon Exclusive]
If you don’t want a full battery, there are also deals on items like this tall saucepan with a glass lid and 24 cm silicone handles. Usual price
51.90 euros, offer price, 28.99 euros.
BRA PRIOR High saucepan with glass lid and silicone handles, 24 cm
Set with a 22 cm diameter 6.5-liter quick-cooker and a 3-liter body with steam basket, for induction, made of stainless steel. Usual price,
249 euros, offer price, 139.99 euros.
WMF Perfect Plus – Set with 22 cm diameter 6.5 liter speed cooker and 3 liter body with steam basket, for induction, Stainless steel
Faro 7-piece cookware and set of 3 pans Ø16 / Ø20 / Ø24 cm, made of pressed aluminum, non-stick, and for induction. Usual price,
99 euros, offer price 54.99 euros.
San Ignacio – Cooker – Faro 7-piece cookware and Set 3 pans Ø16 / Ø20 / Ø24 cm, pressed aluminum, non-stick, induction
Set of 3 pans, cast aluminum with PFOA-free three-layer non-stick, for all types of cookers, induction and glass ceramic. Usual price,
110.95 euros, offer price, 49.99 euros.
BRA Efficient Orange – Set of 3 pans, cast aluminum with PFOA-free three-layer non-stick, for all types of cookers, induction and ceramic hob, dishwasher, 18-22-26 cm [Amazon Exclusive]
Kitchen utensils on sale for Black Friday
This kitchen set with support is perfect for placing it on the countertop, and it has been made of polished stainless steel. Previous price,
80.12 euros, offer price, 65.34 euros.
WMF Profi Plus Kitchen Set with Stand, Polished Stainless Steel, 42.5 cm
Here’s a set of six heat-resistant, non-stick silicone spatulas. Usual price
13.99 euros, offer price 9.88 euros.
Silicone Spatula Set, Cookware, Heat Resistant Nonstick Silicone Cookware, Silicone Baking, Cooking & Mixing Spatula 6 Piece Set
With these croquettes tongs you will see how it costs you much less effort to prepare them. Usual price
12.99 euros, offer price, 8.99 euros.
Global Bosq Croquettes Gripper
Do you need to renew your knives? Here is a set of steel knives with a black handle. Usual price,
59.99 euros, offer price 35.19 euros.
Arcos Knife Set, Stainless Steel, Black, 45x20x5 cm, 3 Units
This set of 4 cutting boards is perfect to always have them organized, since they come with a support. And in addition, it has a discount of 57%. Usual price,
74.99 euros, offer price 31.99 euros.
Joseph Joseph Index – Set of 4 Large Cutting Boards with Stand – Graphite
This compact kitchen set of 9 utensils is ideal because when you store them, they hardly take up space as they fit inside each other. Usual price
49.99 euros, offer price 32.15 euros.
Joseph Joseph – Nest 9 Plus Editions – Compact 9 Utensil Kitchen Set – Sky
