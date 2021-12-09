There is still a day to go before the transmission of The Game Awards 2021, but Xbox decided to get ahead of the event and have launched a lot of discounts in the Microsoft Store on the occasion of the ceremony. You’ll find discounts on recent titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, but there are also great prices for some other classic games.

Currently, this promotion appears to be only available on the Microsoft Store from USA, but it will be a matter of time before it also reaches that of our region. Here we share some of the most remarkable offers:

– Call of Duty: Vanguard – $ 44.99 USD

– Battlefield 2042 – $ 48.99 USD

– Far Cry 6 – $ 35.99 USD

– Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $ 17.99 USD

– Cyberpunk 2077 – $ 29.99 USD

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $ 38.99 USD

– The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition – $ 9.99 USD

– Red Dead Redemption II – $ 23.99 USD

– Resident Evil Village – $ 29.99 USD

– Borderlands 3 – $ 14.99 USD

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition – $ 47.99 USD

– Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $ 29.99 USD

– Watch Dogs: Legion – $ 14.99 USD

– It Takes Two – $ 19.99 USD

– Little Nightmares II – $ 20.09 USD

Of course, there are many more games on offer, so we recommend visiting the Microsoft Store in your region if you want to know the complete list.

Remember that The Game Awards will be broadcast tomorrow, December 9, at 7PM Central Mexico time. Here you can meet the full list of nominees.

Editor’s note: It’s definitely a great time to get that game you’ve been hunting for months on sale. We do not know how long this sale batch will be available, so we suggest you not think too much in case a game on the list has caught your attention.

Via: Microsoft Store