There are only a few more hours before the ceremony begins. The Game Awards 2021. Sony has decided to join the celebration with a lot of sales on games nominated for this award. Of course, you can enjoy all these offers in the PlayStation Store, and here we will tell you about some of the most remarkable titles that you can acquire for a very good price.

PS5

– Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition – $ 34.99 USD

– Battlefield 2042 – $ 48.99 USD

– Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition – $ 45.49 USD

– Returnal – $ 49.69 USD

– Demon’s Souls – $ 39.89 USD

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $ 38.99 USD

– Riders Republic – $ 35.99 USD

– Alan Wake Remastered – $ 23.99 USD

PS4

– Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $ 29.99 USD

– Psychonauts 2 – $ 38.99 USD

– Red Dead Redemption 2 – $ 23.99 USD

You will have until next time December 13th to take advantage of any of these offers. Remember to visit the PS Store in your region to see the complete list. Remember that The Game Awards 2021 will take place today at 7PM Central Mexico Time and here you can enjoy the event live.

Editor’s note: Sony keeps spoiling us with all these weekly offers from the PS Store. The truth is that there are almost always very good discounts, and this time is no exception, so it is an excellent time to acquire that game that you have been hunting for several months.

Via: PS Store