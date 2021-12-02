Also in relation to keyboards we find offers. In the case of the Smart Keyboard, compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air 4, the discount is only 8 euros . Higher is the Magic Keyboard compatible with the 12.9-inch ‘Pro’, available for 80 euros less in black or with a discount of 17 euros on the white model.

If you check the compatibility of the Apple Pencil you will see that there are many Apple tablets that can be used with these stylus. Of course, make sure they are with the first or second generation model, since they are not compatible with each other. Sold for 13 and 16 euros less , which are not exorbitant discounts, but they are at least interesting.

This article contains links to Amazon that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.

More offers on accessories that also work for Mac

The renewed Magic keyboard It is also on sale, being an ideal keyboard for Mac mini or iMac, but also to use with a MacBook if it is connected to an external monitor. Although if you wish it can also be used for iPad. Unfortunately, the version with Touch ID does not have a discount, but at least we find 10 euros discount on the normal.

The loved (and hated in equal measure) Magic mouse 2 meets a discount of 26 euros which makes it very tempting. The powerful mouse for Mac and iPad, with additional functionality through gestures, usually costs almost 100 euros at Apple, so the 27% offer is how much less to consider.

BONUS: renew your Apple TV remote

If you have an Apple TV HD or 4K, you probably have the old model of remote. While it is true that habit makes it more comfortable, it is still a bit of an intuitive element in the end. The new Siri Remote, which is how it is called, now has a reduction of 10 eurosthat, despite still being a high price, makes it at least hurt less to pay for it.