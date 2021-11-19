Let us summarize the best offers for this special day of the brand!

Mobile phones

If you were waiting for some good deals on mobiles, you will have the very latest range of Xiaomi 11T in offer. The Chinese brand flagship has only been on the market for a short time, but you can now enjoy its benefits and discounts. In these seven days you will find the mobile for € 499.99, which is a discount of € 100 in its 8GB + 256GB version.

They have also prepared the assault of offers to the mid-range, with a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition 8GB + 256GB version for € 399, and the 6GB + 128GB version for € 299.99. This mobile stands out for being as cheap as it is good: it is the smallest of the 11 range, but it has a latest generation Snapdragon 778G, 5G processor, a very good screen and a great camera. If you like the Redmi Note range more, you will find the Note 10S with a discount of € 80, being able to buy it for € 179.99; the Redmi Note 10 Pro with € 50 discount for € 249.99.

And of course, LITTLE! There are also discounts for the X3 Pro, € 100 less for this great terminal with a 6.67-inch screen, 120 Hz screen refresh and a processor and camera up to the task. Its final price will be € 199.99, and you will also find the LITTLE F3 for € 329.99 in its 8GB + 256GB version and € 279.99 the 6GB + 128GB version.

Other Xiaomi Products

Are you one of those people who enjoys watching television? Well, the great Xiaomi television, the 43-inch P1E TV is reduced by € 100 from its original price, being able to acquire it for € 299. If you want the 55-inch model, much larger, you can buy it for € 399.

Among its main characteristics, it stands out for being a Smart TV with 4K UHD, come with Android TV installed and an ultra-narrow bezel design that gives it a very premium touch wherever you put it.

If you were also waiting to buy an electric scooter, now is the opportunity. The famous My Electric Scooter Essential that will offer you 20km of autonomy, you can buy it for € 299.99, and the top model, the My Electric Scooter Pro 2, with a superior range of up to 40 kilometers, will be priced at € 449.99.

Take advantage of!

In addition, these days of sale there will be a very special raffle for Xiaomi customers: three free purchase tickets in the Xiaomi Stores for those who have bought something in it!

And soon Black Friday is coming. If you want to find out and discover all the Xiaomi Spain offers for this event, you can access clicking on this link.