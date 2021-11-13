We are talking about a mobile that was presented last August, so it has practically just arrived on the market, which means that has its support practically intact . This phone arrived in Spain with a price of 159 euros, already being one of the cheapest mobile phones of the brand, perhaps its main entry range.

If you have always wanted to have a mobile from the Korean firm and you have not wanted to spend too much money, there is no doubt that this terminal is the best option to get it, you just have to see the great discount it has right now.

Now We can buy it for only 118.99 euros, so the discount exceeds 40 euros, undoubtedly a great discount for a mobile that is already very interesting. This version has 3GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards, it is black.

A versatile mobile at a very affordable price

The inexpensive Samsung Galaxy A03s features a screen of 6.5 inch, which has a drop-shaped notch, as well as a resolution HD+, therefore it has a very good size. Its processor is very versatile, one of the basic of the mid-range, the MediaTek Helio P35 that we have already seen on many phones. A mobile that at this price offers us a triple camera. With a 13 megapixel main sensor, which is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth macro.

In front is a 5 megapixel camera. While its battery has a good capacity of 5000mAh, and has 15W fast charge. Comes with Wifi 802.11 b / g / n, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, or connectivity with a USB type C. The fingerprint reader has it on the side, integrated into the power button, which undoubtedly favors a quite attractive design on its rear, cleaner. Of course, it is a bit thick, with dimensions of 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm, and a bit heavy, with 196 grams, in weight. A terminal that has Android 11 as the operating system, under the One UI 3.1 customization layer, and that will soon also receive version 4.0.