It is very simple: you must register in the online store as you would in any other, with a valid email address to which you have access (and this is very important since you are buying digital licenses, so you will receive a license code in your email address which will be what you will have to use). Once you have logged into the store, add the products you want to buy to the shopping cart and, by clicking on it, you will see directly the space where you can enter the code.

As you will see, in each of the links that we have put for you above as an example there is a discount code ( HZ35 ), and in the price you see we have already applied it so that, in this way, you can see the real price you will pay for your Windows 10, 11 or Office licenses. And if you click on any of the links you will see that the price is higher than the one we put for you, so you will have to use the discount code during the purchase process.

After clicking on the orange «Request» button, now you will see that the prices of the licenses coincide with those that we put in the paragraphs above. The rest of the process is just as simple, simply continue with the purchase and, after making the payment (we recommend PayPal due to its speed and security), in a few minutes you will receive your licenses in the email with which you registered.

How to activate license codes

Before we mentioned that through this method, you will be buying a license code that you will receive in your email. These license codes are life-long and do not expire, which means that once you use them, your operating system will be activated forever and, in addition, you can do it at any time (the store also guarantees you the permanently valid license code , so in case of problems they will help you with the activation without problem).

To use these codes, go to Settings (the gear icon) and then select the “Update & Security” menu. Then, in the left panel select “Activation”, and once done, on the right you will see a button called “Change product key”. Click on it and a blue window will open in which you can write or paste the code you received by email.

Once the code has been entered, click on Next and the system will validate your license and activate the operating system. Depending on your Internet connection (necessary for this) the process can take from a couple of seconds to a minute.

In the screenshots that we have put as an example you can see the process in Windows 10, but in Windows 11 it is similar and you can activate your licenses in the same way. Of course, as we mentioned before, if you have a problem you can contact the store since they guarantee you a valid password for life.

