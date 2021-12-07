To this day, surely at some point you have considered opening a YouTube or Twitch channel, if you don’t already have it. We like to share, we like to help others and therefore it is not surprising that the number of users who start or dedicate themselves to streaming is increasing. For this we need a microphone to match and this Blue yeti… Well, if you don’t know him, you should.
The brand is hosted by Logitech, so we can already have an approximate concept of what we have in hand, since Blue is one of the vertebrae for professionals of the company as such since 2018. The quality of this microphone is such that it has been named on the internet and not by few means (we have not had the opportunity to test it unfortunately) as the definitive micro USB. What is truth and lie in this?
Blue Yeti, now at an all-time low price
Where this mic stands out most is in its patented triple capsule technology where thanks to it we can select between four different pattern modes:
- Cardioid
- Stereo
- Omnidirectional
- Bidirectional
These selectable modes ensure that in any condition we will have the best capture of our voice, which is essential if we want to transmit loud and clear. In addition, another of the qualities of this Blue Yeti is precisely the studio control for the volume of the headphones, where apart from being able to select the named pattern we can instantly mute the microphone or increase its gain.
This is especially important in certain scenarios where we can have distortion or feedback depending on which rooms. As if that were not enough, we will have a departure from mini Jack 3.5 mm to hear what we are recording in real time without latency.
Recording Side Capture
One of the peculiarities that we must take into account to achieve the best capture of our voice is the type of microphone that we have in hand. East Blue yeti It is of the lateral pick-up type, which means that it has to be configured perpendicular to our mouth, that is, if we are sitting on a chair and the microphone is on the table or on a stand, it has to be vertical, with the metal head of grille pointing to the ceiling and not towards our mouth.
That said, we are going to see their technical specifications, because they are varied to say the least. We will have a 48 kHz sample rate with a rate of 16 bit, a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz with a maximum SPL of 120 dB and dimensions of 12 x 12.5 x 29.5 cm respectively.
It is fully compatible with Windows and MAC and now we can find it with a historical minimum price after dropping a surprising 25% to stay at only 105 euros of the 139.99 euros to which it is still sold on its official website. Without a doubt it is an offer that you cannot miss.