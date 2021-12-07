The brand is hosted by Logitech, so we can already have an approximate concept of what we have in hand, since Blue is one of the vertebrae for professionals of the company as such since 2018. The quality of this microphone is such that it has been named on the internet and not by few means (we have not had the opportunity to test it unfortunately) as the definitive micro USB. What is truth and lie in this?

Blue Yeti, now at an all-time low price

Where this mic stands out most is in its patented triple capsule technology where thanks to it we can select between four different pattern modes:

Cardioid

Stereo

Omnidirectional

Bidirectional

These selectable modes ensure that in any condition we will have the best capture of our voice, which is essential if we want to transmit loud and clear. In addition, another of the qualities of this Blue Yeti is precisely the studio control for the volume of the headphones, where apart from being able to select the named pattern we can instantly mute the microphone or increase its gain.