And we are talking about the version of the Pocophone F3 with more internal storage, no less than 256GB, which we can now buy at Amazon at practically the same price as the 128GB. And is that if its normal price is 399 euros, now we can buy it for only 359 euros , a discount that encourages us to get this phone without any doubt.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

And it is that today we have looked at the most advanced mobile of the Chinese firm Pocophone, which is precisely lowered in its best equipped version, with more internal storage. This time we are going to verify that it can be a perfect terminal to look especially good this Christmas.

In addition to this storage, it also offers us 8GB of RAM, so we are talking about a high level mobile at a mid-range price. This version specifically is the black one.

A high-flying mobile

Whether you are going to give or if you are going to give yourself a Christmas tribute, the reality is that this Pocophone F3 is the best you can have at this price. This phone boasts a screen with a size of 6.6 inches, as well as a Full HD + resolution. Best of all, it has technology AMOLED and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as HDR10 + compatibility, which allows us to have a better image quality, with more contrast, vivid colors and pure blacks.

It is a powerful mobile, with the processor Snapdragon 870, which offers us a high-end performance, to which if we also add those 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, it gives us a hell of a processing speed. The camera is triple, and has a sensor of 48 megapixels, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 5-megapixel macro. It is not a high-end camera, but it is quite worthy for a premium mid-range mobile. In front it has a 20 megapixel sensor.

When we talk about the battery, it has one of 4520mAh, as well as a fast charge with a power of 33W, allowing the phone to be fully charged in just 50 minutes. It boasts a high speed of navigation, thanks to Wifi 6, as well as Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band GPS, or a USB type C connector. The fingerprint reader has it on the side. It also has stereo speakers, as well as Hi-Res music support. Finally, it is a somewhat heavy mobile, in fact it weighs 196 grams, and it also offers us dimensions of 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm. A mobile cheaper than ever, and best of all, just a couple of weeks before Their Majesties the Three Wise Men come.