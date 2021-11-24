A very important point and in favor of this vacuum cleaner is that it has a total of 5200 mAh , which will allow you clean 3 full hours .

Through this system, the Roborock S7 will be able to clean the deeper stains off your floor without much effort. After vacuuming, you will pass a mop that will automatically get wet thanks to a water tank. You will never run into the same obstacle, since when you see an obstacle the mop is lifted to avoid it and cleaning will continue on other surfaces in “vacuum only” mode. Amazing!

Specifically, we are talking about Roborock S7 , one of the best vacuum cleaners of the brand that will not disappoint you in the least. This robot stands out for vacuuming, but also for scrubbing the floor through the innovative system VibraRise . It is an exclusive technology of the brand that consists of a combination of sonic scrubbing and self-cleaning mop with a suction power of 2500 Pa.

It consists of a side brush, a main one and two other small silicone hairs to drag and clean pet hair, or any other type of dirt that the other brushes resist. Simple and useful!

Contains a water tank of 300 ml that will allow the mop to self-clean for about a week without recharging. This self washable mop is really useful as there is no need to remove the module after each cleaning as it will clean itself and will not scratch any parquet.

Mobile app

The robot vacuum cleaner will have a lidar sensor to recognize our home and make a mapping of it. It will detect all the obstacles in your house, as well as a map of the whole home will be made and transferred to your mobile application, from where you can control the entire device: order it to start cleaning, where it has or where it does not It has to go… Very complete!

Additional self-emptying base

The Roborock S7 is fully self-emptying base compatible, in case you had any questions. It will only be compatible with this model, and the robot will automatically empty the robot’s tank completely, offering the option of using a powerful cyclone or a collection bag, at the choice of the robot owner.

Offer for Black Friday

And if you were waiting for the price … You can buy this great Roborock model for € 499, A good deal considering that the original sale price on Amazon is € 549. Take advantage and buy this robot vacuum cleaner-scrubber that will make you forget about having to constantly clean.