Sound is important too when playing video games. It is a means to feel more involved in the story, especially if this contributes to creating an atmosphere. So it is almost necessary to have some good gaming headset like these Logitech G432 compatible with the main consoles and PC. While in the official store of the brand they cost 81.99 euros, in Amazon they are available for 36.99 euros. Are you going to miss this opportunity to hear the video games with quality sound?

In AlfaBetaJuega we notify you of the best offers for video games, consoles and gaming accessories. Today is the turn of these Logitech G432 headphones They have a considerable discount of 45 euros in total. Applying the 55 percent off, the headphones have a final price of 36.99 euros. Without a doubt, it is an unrepeatable offer for helmets of this quality and below you have all product details.

The Logitech G432 gaming headphones, discounted 45 euros

You won’t find a better deal on these headphones from good quality. It is the Logitech G432 model that guarantees the best quality of 7.1 sound with total clarity for video games, movies and anything else. They are headphones that connect by cable, PC or Mac compatible via USB DAC or 3.5mm jack cable. It is also compatible with consoles PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, so you can enjoy your favorite video games with clear and immersive audio.

It is worth noting the design of these headphones that seek greater comfort for long gaming sessions. It has ear pads and a headband of synthetic skin designed to avoid pressure on the head. Finally, we remind you that it includes a large 6mm boom microphone to communicate with other players in multiplayer games. Logitech G432 gaming headsets are available for only 36.99 euros right now, since they have a 55 percent discount.

