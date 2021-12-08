The script for ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Don’t Look Up, 2021), the new great Netflix original, was ready to shoot in early 2020, but just before production began, covid-19 struck, with that filming was delayed about five months. I do not know if during that time Adam McKay and David Sirota retouched the script with which filming was going to begin, but The capacity with which the development of the most unreal days of the pandemic is reflected is impressive.

Because ‘Don’t look up’ is not more than a mirror of how we behave as a society in the era of social media and the power of corporations, the media and technology in a scenario that seems possible, but is directly tangible and real in one of the most turbulent periods of civilization in several decades. To do this, McKay takes as a starting point what could be a normal catastrophe film plot, a bureaucratic B-side of ‘Armageddon’ (1998) that serves as a metaphor for a disaster in slow motion.

It is no accident that an actor like Leonardo DiCaprio ends up in a Netflix comedy. The actor’s activism against climate change makes his new film part of his different works related to that facet of his life. Because even though the disaster his character faces is a mass extinction like that of the dinosaurs, yes we trade the imminent arrival of an asteroid to earth for global warming and its consequences we have a perfect study of our reaction to the warnings of science.

DiCaprio plays Dr. Randall Mindy, an astronomy professor whose student, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. Mindy makes a calculation that concludes that she is about to collide with Earth. This leads them on an odyssey where the most amazing thing is not the size of the comet but nobody seems to care. Alerting humanity to the upcoming collision of a rock the size of Everest becomes an absurd task in which rational thought comes face to face with reality.

Warn of the end of the world in the era of fake news

Helped by Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from President Orlean, a hilarious Meryl Streep, into media mud. The indifference of the administration, the difficulties of the bureaucracy, the ineptitude of the greatest leaders and the economic inconvenience of the news are a reflection of the invisible difficulties in the face of an imminent threat that They develop sarcastically, but they never stop looking too familiar.





The recent ‘Shin Godzilla’ (2016) managed to portray how the Fukishima disaster had a component of unusual negligence, in an allegory of a recent event that was surprisingly sharp. In ‘Don’t look up’ something similar happens and we see how an event that we know from science fiction becomes something terrifyingly plausible, convincing us that a catastrophe of this caliber could pass for something fictitious … in the real world.

The loss of the value of the news, the lack of guarantees in the valuation of the content, the elasticity of reality and the lack of a white balance for what happens (or we are told what happens) has become a source of uncertainty that is exploited by all kinds of political and economic forces. Therefore, the script reflects the same certainty that our power as a society works astride and movements of popularity directed, which results in a noise that does not reveal what is truly important until it is too close.

Fantastic cinema that is not so





The film’s title is a brilliant summary of the power of denial to convince factions of society to reject the obvious. If ‘Don’t look there’ was titled ‘Don’t get vaccinated’ it would work exactly the same. McKay takes advantage of the approach to shoot on the political substrate, but also on the frivolity of the media, with a morning show with presenters Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry) that serve as a springboard for the protagonists to get attention. of an audience focused on social media.

In the six months before the meteorite strikes we meet unscrupulous company bosses, emuli of Elon Musk and Joe Bezos – a hilarious Mark Rylance – who have power against NASA and all kinds of almost archetypal characters that are recognizable to us, functioning as a coral portrait that does not stitch without thread, although it loses some interest in the conflicts of the two protagonists, who are almost mere observers of the grotesque, with an amusing work by Lawrence and Dicaprio.

For two and a half hours, gags that always fall in the right place do not stop happening, the montage does not let the dramatic moments swirl in on themselves and there is always a new real-world nonsense to turn around until its delirious and great ending scene. The reactions in networks that we see when there is a great event in the film are funny because we know that they work like that, there is no sufficiently oversized exaggeration or sufficiently grotesque caricature, and his ability to read the present is chilling.





A brilliant black comedy

‘Do not look up’ is also fantastic cinema and even has references to classics like ‘When the worlds collide’ (1951), but it does not have a very different humor from the episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ in which Springfield became a character himself, serving as a microcosm to represent the United States. It can be seen as an update to ‘Red phone? We fly to Moscow ‘(Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, 1964) but instead of for the Cold War generation, for the climate crisis and Coronavirus generation.

McKay is not one of the directors who loses his touch when they arrive at Netflix, but he achieves one of the best originals that the platform has produced. He continues on the path of his almost journalistic cinema of ‘The Great Bet’ (2015) and ‘The Vice of Power’ (Vice, 2018), but he seems to recover the surrealism of some of his films with Will Ferrell and, on occasions, even seems possessed by the most caustic and political Joe Dante of ‘Gremlins 2’ (1988), ‘The second civil war‘(The Second Civil War, 1997) —in fact, Ron Perlman also appears here— and’Homecoming‘(2005).





If it had been released before 2020 it would have been simply brilliant, but having anticipated the debates about vaccines, anti-masks or Donald Trump’s recommendation to use bleach, ‘Do not look up’ transcends its status as a black comedy to become a visionary X-ray of the absurdity of our era, as hilarious as it is depressing, which is postulated as one of the must-see films of 2021 and the best testament of two years of pandemic and a nihilistic last warning of what is to come.