LaSalud.mx.- Many medical areas have seen major improvements as technology has become smarter and easier to use. For example, ultrasound imaging has seen advances in usability, improved image resolution, and a widespread increase in its application for help specialists reduce misdiagnoses, build patient confidence, and expand their use beyond radiology, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology.

Ultrasound, which uses ultrasound to create two-dimensional or three-dimensional images, has gained relevance in acute and primary care settings as a screening and diagnostic tool for women’s health, often being used to detect various pathologies such as fibroids and ovarian cysts.

With the high statistics of preterm birth and its corresponding neonatal complications, prediction and prevention are of importance. WHO estimates that about 15 million babies are born prematurely each year. In 2015 alone, complications related to prematurity, leading cause of death in children under five years of age, caused a million deaths. In Mexico, according to official data, of the 414 thousand babies born in the IMSS each year, 40 thousand 411 are premature.

In this context, access to technological innovations in ultrasound allows specialists to go further and approach, through new techniques, the detection, even, of a premature birth using cervical elastography, used to calculate the risk factor that triggers preterm labor .

The precise identification of women who will have a spontaneous preterm birth is a great challenge, therefore, the identification of new techniques in Using ultrasound to address these risks shows promise for medicine.

The elastography It is a technique used by some ultrasound equipment for non-invasive medical imaging that helps to measure the elasticity, consistency and hardness of tissues, in this way it can be identified if a tissue has an alteration.

That’s why Philips is constantly providing training to medical professionals to showcase the various trends and applications of the most innovative ultrasound tools for female and maternal-fetal health care.

In his most recent webinar “Ultrasound in Women’s Health“, the doctor Caesar Tawney, a specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics with a subspecialty in Maternal Fetal Medicine, showed the benefits of cervical elastography as a prediction of preterm birth.

In a study published by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, findings were shown that indicated that the elasticity contrast index of the cervix (cervix) was associated with an increased risk of spontaneous preterm birth, which may be a useful parameter for future research .

On November 17, around 50 countries will come together to commemorate the World Premature Child Day, date on which reflection on premature births and their risks is invited, as well as the search for new alternatives for maternal-fetal care and prevention in this type of birth, which continues to be the main cause of neonatal deaths.

RGP