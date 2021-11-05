In the last year, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) rescued 90,165 migrants throughout the country, of which 15,341 were minors, that is, 2 out of 10 were children and young people.

The insurance of migrants has been given as part of the Migration and Development Plan in the North and South Border, whose purpose is to contain the illegal flow of people from Central, South America and the Caribbean.

According to information provided by the secretariat headed by Luis Crescencio Sandoval, the agency rescued from September 2020 to June 2021 a total of 75,952 migrants at formal and informal crossings on the border, railway routes, and migratory stations in Campeche, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Mexico, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Of these 75,952 migrants, 12,244 were minors and of these, 8,032 came from Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras; the rest were from Angola, Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Guinea, Congo, Kenya, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, the United States, and Romania.

Of these migrants, 69% were rescued in Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Tlaxcala; the rest were insured in Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Puebla.

On the northern border, 14,213 migrants of various nationalities were rescued in various operations. Of this total, 85% were found in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí. The rest were found in Baja California, Sinaloa, Durango and Veracruz.

Of the total, 22% were minors, most of whom (2,715) were from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras; the rest had Brazilian, Chilean, Cuban, Ecuadorian, Peruvian and Venezuelan nationality.

In total, 13,663 uniformed personnel have participated in these operations, 33 aircraft and 41 non-intrusive equipment integrated with Gamma ray and X-ray equipment.

Two weeks ago, a migrant caravan left Tapachula, Chiapas, for Mexico City to protest the delay in the regularization procedures by the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees and the National Institute of Migration.

